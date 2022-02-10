Thursday, 10 February 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT Share:

DUBAI, Feb 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - In a move that is sure to excite finance-sector watchers the world over, General Dr. Uthai Shinawatra has taken an appointment to serve as the honorable advisor for Capital Trust Group Limited (CTG). General Dr. Uthai, the Former Deputy Permanent Secretary of Defense and Former Advisor to the Minister of the Interior of Thailand will thus grant CTG use of his signature on a "Certificate of Performance" for the Bitcoin Fund and Bluechip Stock Trading Challenges. These challenges, directed at 1.8 billion millennials around the world, and focusing especially on 400 million Chinese students, represent a major step forward for CTG.



For his part, General Dr. Uthai will strictly limit the issuance number of the Certificates of Performance to 100 million, receiving compensation of $5 for each certificate with a maximum compensation of $500 million total per year over a 4-year period.



The Certificate of Performance signed-and-approved by General Dr. Uthai will be awarded to all Trader Applicants who participate in each trading challenge organized by Fortius Capital Foundation and promoted by Crypto Promoters whose trading accounts from each trading challenge have been profitable.



Each of 30,000 trading challenges will be promoted by Licensed Crypto Promoters (entrepreneurs who sign up for the Dubai Crypto Unicorn Accelerator Project to launch their own Bitcoin Funds and Bluechip Stock Trading Challenges earned from application fee and trade copying fee). There will also be a $39 fee per online issuance, except for the top three performers at each trading challenge. This is, appropriately, a way to recognize the most outstanding traders, while also including and encouraging all traders.



In addition to supporting the Certificates of Performance for the Bitcoin Fund and Bluechip Stock Trading Challenges, General Dr. Uthai's digital signature will also appear on a "Certificate of Training" issued as part of a universally accessible, zero-tuition online course. The course, "How to Build an Investment Portfolio like Billionaires," will walk students through some of the strategies favored by world-renowned financiers such as Chris Horn, Jim Simons, Ken Griffin, Steven Cohen, and Chase Coleman, experts whose assets under management total more than $500 billion.



Byung Jun Chun, UN Peace Ambassador, and Advisor to CTG have explained that this initiative will be a life-changer for many. In his own words: "Today, most of the 400 million Chinese students don't have live experience trading bluechip stocks on major US stock exchanges, so we are delighted to partner with promoters through our online Bitcoin ETF x Blue-Chip Stocks Trading Challenge via live accounts. At the same time, we will be providing education on how to build investment portfolios like George Soros, Temasek Holding, AIA Group, or Yale University. This can potentially help change the students' mindsets forever."



For General Dr. Uthai, these initiatives seem appropriate, given his ongoing support of financial literacy education for the youth. He has spoken in the past about reducing global poverty by teaching more young people about finance. Long-term, General Dr. Uthai believes, programs such as this can enhance the Thai economy, increasing the standard of living within the country by improving product distribution and attracting new investments.



Mr. Jose Rivera Olalquiaga, Chairman of Fortius Capital Foundation, the Dubai-based Project license holder, has said of the working relationship, "We are proud to have General Uthai Shinawatra contribute his reputation to fully promote our Dubai Crypto Unicorn Accelerator Project. This project is not only potentially helping General Uthai to become the second billionaire from the Shinawatra family, but also helping Thailand to have a sustainable distribution channel of local Thai SME products representing more than 40% of Thailand's GDP."



To learn more about the free portfolio-building course, visit: www.fortiuscapitalfoundation.com/freecourse today.



https://fortiuscapital.medium.com/general-dr-uthai-shinawatra-signals-intent-to-sign-2-billion-deal-90658e224b61



