  • Friday, February 11, 2022
Friday, 11 February 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Bestinet Sdn Bhd
Bestinet Issues Letter of Demand to Online News Site
Legal letter served for defamatory statements in an online article

CYBERJAYA, MALAYSIA, Feb 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - A Letter of Demand has been issued on behalf of Bestinet Sdn Bhd ("Bestinet" or the "Company") and Dato' Sri Mohd Amin Abdul Nor ("Dato Sri' Mohd Amin") to an independent online news portal and two individuals for an online article that appeared on the website of the news portal dated 4 February 2022 containing defamatory statements.

The Letter of Demand noted that the content of the defamatory statements is malicious, untrue and unjustifiable. The defamatory statements are an attack on the integrity and reputation of the Company and Dato Sri' Mohd Amin, who have been brought into public scandal, ridicule and contempt.

Bestinet and Dato' Sri Mohd Amin are prepared to withhold civil action if the independent online news portal and the two individuals refrain from the actions as set in the Letter of Demand.

The Company and Dato' Sri Mohd Amin in the meantime reserve their rights and interest at law.

Fintan Ng
Tel: +60 12-233 6986
Email: f.ng@swanconsultancy.biz


Topic: Legal Action
Source: Bestinet Sdn Bhd

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
