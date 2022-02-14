Monday, 14 February 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Showa Denko K.K. SDK Announces 2021 Consolidated Financial Results

TOKYO, Feb 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2021 consolidated financial results.



- 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements and summary

https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2021-4q.pdf



About Showa Denko K.K.



Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.



For further information, contact:

Showa Denko K.K., IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323





