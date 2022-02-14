Monday, 14 February 2022, 14:59 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Rui Machida of Fujitsu RedWave Signs Contract with WNBA Washington Mystics

TOKYO, Feb 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that on February 8, Rui Machida, member of the Fujitsu RedWave Women's Basketball Team signed a contract with the Washington Mystics (based in Washington D.C.) which is a member of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Rui Machida

Since joining the Fujitsu RedWave in 2011, Machida has been active as one of the team's key players in the Women's Japan Basketball League and the All-Japan Basketball Championship and has won many individual titles. Machida participated as a member of the Japan Women's National Basketball Team in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics held in 2021, and was selected to the All-Star-Five of International Basketball Federation (FIBA) for her contribution to the team's silver medal.



Expectations are high that Machida's contract with the Washington Mystics will have a significant positive impact not only on her own career but also on the Japanese basketball world.



Machida will continue playing as a member of the Fujitsu RedWave until the end of the 23rd Women's Japan Basketball League season and will transfer to the U.S. after some further preparatory period. Machida will play in the WNBA season from May to September 2022 as a member of the Washington Mystics, but will return to Japan to play for the Fujitsu RedWave again after the end of the season. Fujitsu sets high expectations in Machida as a player that continuously pursues challenge and serves as an excellent role model for one of Fujitsu's most important core values.



Profile Machida Rui

Position:: #10 Point Guard

Date of Birth: March 8, 1993

Place of Birth: Hokkaido (Japan)



Experience and titles:



- Japan Women's National Basketball Team

2016 Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics - final 8

2021 Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 2nd place (silver medal), Elected to the "All-Star-Five"



- Other participations as member of Japanese national team

2015, 2017 and 2019 FIBA Women's Asia Cup

2018 FIBA Women's World Cup - 9th place

2020 FIBA Women's Olympic World Qualifiers - Final Round



- Women's Japan Basketball League Annual Awards

"Rookie of the Year" award 2011-2012 season (13th)

"Best Five Point Guards" award ( 4th time)

Leaders Award

Assist Division award (5th time, 2020-2021 season 4th consecutive award)



Comment from Rui Machida



I'm thrilled and humbled to be receiving this wonderful opportunity to play for the Washington Mystics in the WNBA. I would also like to express my deep gratitude to all those who've supported me in taking on this new challenge. I will do my best to contribute to my new team in the U.S. This is the first time for me to join an international team and I am quite excited about this new experience. I'm sure I will learn a lot of new things and show my best performance for Fujitsu RedWave once I return to Japan. I hope all of my fans and supporters will continue to support me on this important journey.



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





