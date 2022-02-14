Monday, 14 February 2022, 15:29 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Announces March Production Plan (as of February 14)

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - We at Toyota have made repeated adjustments to our production plans due to a parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, causing considerable inconvenience to our customers and other parties concerned. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone involved for their immense support in helping us maintain production.



Our global production plan for March 2022 is expected to be around 950,000 units. We had initially factored in recovery from previous production cutbacks, but due to the impact of semiconductor shortages, we have adjusted our production plan by around 100,000 units globally. (Previous single / Full month record high: March 2012, approximately 870,000 units)



The full-year production forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, is expected to be approximately 8.5 million units.



With regards to the shortage of semiconductor-related parts, we will continue to examine the situation and consult with all companies involved in considering the use of substitutes where possible in anticipation of a continuing shortage. We will also continue to work with our suppliers in strengthening the supply chain and make every effort to deliver vehicles to our customers as soon as possible.



Above is the schedule for the suspension of domestic operations in March due to the plan revisions. We would like to offer our sincerest apologies to our customers and suppliers for the various inconveniences these adjustments may cause.





