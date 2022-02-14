Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 14, 2022
Monday, 14 February 2022, 15:29 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Announces March Production Plan (as of February 14)

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 14, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - We at Toyota have made repeated adjustments to our production plans due to a parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, causing considerable inconvenience to our customers and other parties concerned. We would like to express our gratitude to everyone involved for their immense support in helping us maintain production.


Our global production plan for March 2022 is expected to be around 950,000 units. We had initially factored in recovery from previous production cutbacks, but due to the impact of semiconductor shortages, we have adjusted our production plan by around 100,000 units globally. (Previous single / Full month record high: March 2012, approximately 870,000 units)

The full-year production forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, is expected to be approximately 8.5 million units.

With regards to the shortage of semiconductor-related parts, we will continue to examine the situation and consult with all companies involved in considering the use of substitutes where possible in anticipation of a continuing shortage. We will also continue to work with our suppliers in strengthening the supply chain and make every effort to deliver vehicles to our customers as soon as possible.

Above is the schedule for the suspension of domestic operations in March due to the plan revisions. We would like to offer our sincerest apologies to our customers and suppliers for the various inconveniences these adjustments may cause.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Toyota Motor Corporation Links

http://www.toyota-global.com

https://plus.google.com/+toyotaglobal

https://www.facebook.com/ToyotaMotorCorporation/

https://twitter.com/TOYOTA_PR/

https://www.youtube.com/user/toyotajpchannel/

https://linkedin.com/company/toyota

Toyota Motor Corporation
Feb 7, 2022 12:17 HKT/SGT
Fukuoka City, Toyota and CJPT Agree to Cooperate in Realizing a Hydrogen Society
Jan 28, 2022 12:40 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for 2021 (January - December)
Jan 26, 2022 15:35 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February, as of January 26
Jan 25, 2022 19:05 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Adjustments to Domestic Production in January and in February, as of January 25
Jan 24, 2022 10:26 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing: Strong Debut for the GR YARIS Rally1 with Second Place for Ogier
Jan 18, 2022 16:06 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Production Plans in February 2022, as of January 18
Jan 18, 2022 15:15 HKT/SGT
Dakar 2022: A Showcase in the Desert
Jan 17, 2022 17:35 HKT/SGT
Toyota GR YARIS Rally1 Ready for the WRC Hybrid Revolution
Jan 17, 2022 09:55 HKT/SGT
Dakar Victory for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing as Al-attiyah/Baumel Take the Win
Jan 14, 2022 11:06 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Unveils GR GT3 Concept and GRMN Yaris as Embodiments of Making Ever-better Motorsports-bred Cars
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       