KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Aurelius Technologies Berhad ("ATech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, BCM Electronics Corporation Sdn. Bhd. ("BCM"), a provider of electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") for industrial electronic products, has appointed Mr Lee Siang Tat ("Michael"), 47, as the Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective today.

Lee Siang Tat

Michael has more than 25 years of working experience in the electronics manufacturing industry, and is familiar with the various operational processes including process and product engineering, equipment and maintenance engineering, cost management, production and operational quality.



He first joined BCM in 2005 and progressed quickly to his last role as the Director of Surface Mount Technology (SMT), Maintenance & Facilities. He was subsequently appointed Chief Operating Officer of EG Industries Berhad in 2020 where he played a vital role steering the group's overall manufacturing operations, including engineering, production planning and operational quality, to enable the group to achieve its strategic goals.



Mr Loh Hock Chiang, Interim Group Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer of ATech, said, "We are still grieving the passing of our co-founder and CEO, late Mr Lee Chong Yeow @ Lee Chong Yan ("Mr Lee") but we know that he would want us to continue with the plans for the business. We started our succession planning several years back looking for individuals with the right experience and fit for the role. We welcome Michael's return to the BCM and ATech family and we are sure that his vast experience will add strength to the management team while fulfilling a key position in the operations of the business."



Michael said, "I would like to express my appreciation to Mr Loh and the late Mr Lee for their confidence in me to re-join ATech. I will endeavour to bring ATech in achieving higher operational efficiency by working closely with the management team as ATech plans its next phase of growth and expansion."





