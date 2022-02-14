Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Vulture Peak
Vulture Peak Launches a Community-Driven Launchpad Making IDOs Accessible to All

London, UK, Feb 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Vulture Peak is a pioneering Launchpad and an Investment Fund focusing on blockchain games, NFTs, metaverse, DeFi, and other emerging technologies in this domain. It will be the only platform with the easiest process to get whitelisted for IDOs. It will be open to all on First Come First Served (FCFS) basis with no requirement of staking/locking of tokens.

On the overall vision of Vulture Peak, its Project Lead, Kuenzang Sherab said "Vulture Peak is the most convenient platform to participate in IDOs of potential projects. We are very confident that our project will bring a dramatic shift in how things are being operated currently and would provide the best services in providing early investing opportunities to our users".

Unique features of Vulture Peak

There are various challenges in the current existing launchpads. Most of the launchpads have tier systems and require users to stake/lock their tokens to get whitelisted for the IDO. Most of it doesn't even provide any guaranteed allocations and the bar of entry is sometimes raised so high that it becomes very difficult for ordinary investors to participate and get early access to potential projects. The overall process is also time-consuming.

Vulture Peak aims to solve these existing problems and made a grand entrance as the game-changer in the IDO launchpad space by providing several unique features for its platform as given below:

  • No staking/locking of tokens.
  • No tier system, open to all and it is on a First Come First Served basis.
  • Registration fee worth $10 - $30 only in $VPK tokens to get whitelisted.
  • Guaranteed allocation.
  • DeFi Staking and Farming.
  • $VPK token is deflationary.
  • Vulture Peak will incentivize its token holders over time.
  • It will invest in the early stages of the Project as a Decentralized VC as it progresses.
  • It has plans to Gamify its platform and incorporate Vultureverse, a metaverse feature on its platform.

The $VPK tokens collected as registration fees will be burnt on a random interval over time depending on the overall market condition and other factors. With a total supply of 30 million $VPK tokens only, this burning mechanism is expected to build a strong deflationary model for its token. A detailed walk-through of how to participate in IDOs on Vulture Peak platform is provided in its medium article and a 50 secs short demo is also available here.

Further, Vulture Peak will leverage the tech services of The Bird which provides wallet-level analytics, and use its analytics to incentivize its token holder and reward them by giving access to investing in top-tier projects along with DAO governance.

Vulture Peak Ecosystem

Vulture Peak will not restrict its services to being a pioneering Launchpad and an Investment fund, but it will explore into other exciting areas to bring in more innovation and new ideas to its platform.

Vulture Peak has plans to also build creative mini-games where users can have more engagement on its platform and create additional utility for its tokens. It will also explore and venture into other exciting areas of NFTs, INO, IGO, IFO, DeFi, and many more. The platform is currently on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and will add on other networks as it moves forward to become a multichain platform.

The project has raised about $1M in its presale rounds and with a successful week of IDOs across 11 different launchpads, Vulture Peak is now gearing up for it's TGE on 16th February at 1:00 PM UTC on PancakeSwap.

For more details:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/vulture_peak
Medium: https://medium.com/@vulture_peak
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/b4StvuQpWW
Telegram Group: https://t.me/vulture_peak
Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/VulturePeakAnnouncements

Media Contact
Brand: Vulture Peak
Contact: Media team
Email: contact@vulturepeak.io
Website: https://vulturepeak.io/

SOURCE: Vulture Peak




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Vulture Peak

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Vulture Peak Launches a Community-Driven Launchpad Making IDOs Accessible to All  
Feb 15, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
The Glimpse Group Announces the Launch of Glimpse Australia  
Feb 14, 2022 22:00 HKT/SGT
Aurelius Technologies Berhad's Subsidiary Appoints COO as part of Core Management Team  
Feb 14, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
5ROI Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Reaches 3 Million Users  
Feb 14, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces March Production Plan (as of February 14)   
Monday, February 14, 2022 3:29:00 PM
Rui Machida of Fujitsu RedWave Signs Contract with WNBA Washington Mystics  
Monday, February 14, 2022 2:59:00 PM
Moonstake Collaborates with deBridge to Enable Cross-chain Bridge for Assets and NFTs  
Feb 14, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Horangi Warden Named a High Performer Across Multiple Cloud Security Categories in the G2 Winter Reports 2022  
Feb 14, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
MC Awarded Integrated Railway Systems and Trackwork Contract for Metro Manila Subway Project in the Philippines  
Monday, February 14, 2022 1:17:00 PM
SDK to Revise Amount of Director Compensation (in Money) Following Revision of Director Compensation Scheme and to Partially Revise Performance-Linked Stock Compensation Scheme  
Monday, February 14, 2022 1:00:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       