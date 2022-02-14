

London, UK, Feb 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Vulture Peak is a pioneering Launchpad and an Investment Fund focusing on blockchain games, NFTs, metaverse, DeFi, and other emerging technologies in this domain. It will be the only platform with the easiest process to get whitelisted for IDOs. It will be open to all on First Come First Served (FCFS) basis with no requirement of staking/locking of tokens. On the overall vision of Vulture Peak, its Project Lead, Kuenzang Sherab said "Vulture Peak is the most convenient platform to participate in IDOs of potential projects. We are very confident that our project will bring a dramatic shift in how things are being operated currently and would provide the best services in providing early investing opportunities to our users". Unique features of Vulture Peak There are various challenges in the current existing launchpads. Most of the launchpads have tier systems and require users to stake/lock their tokens to get whitelisted for the IDO. Most of it doesn't even provide any guaranteed allocations and the bar of entry is sometimes raised so high that it becomes very difficult for ordinary investors to participate and get early access to potential projects. The overall process is also time-consuming. Vulture Peak aims to solve these existing problems and made a grand entrance as the game-changer in the IDO launchpad space by providing several unique features for its platform as given below: No staking/locking of tokens.

No tier system, open to all and it is on a First Come First Served basis.

Registration fee worth $10 - $30 only in $VPK tokens to get whitelisted.

Guaranteed allocation.

DeFi Staking and Farming.

$VPK token is deflationary.

Vulture Peak will incentivize its token holders over time.

It will invest in the early stages of the Project as a Decentralized VC as it progresses.

It has plans to Gamify its platform and incorporate Vultureverse, a metaverse feature on its platform. The $VPK tokens collected as registration fees will be burnt on a random interval over time depending on the overall market condition and other factors. With a total supply of 30 million $VPK tokens only, this burning mechanism is expected to build a strong deflationary model for its token. A detailed walk-through of how to participate in IDOs on Vulture Peak platform is provided in its medium article and a 50 secs short demo is also available here. Further, Vulture Peak will leverage the tech services of The Bird which provides wallet-level analytics, and use its analytics to incentivize its token holder and reward them by giving access to investing in top-tier projects along with DAO governance. Vulture Peak Ecosystem Vulture Peak will not restrict its services to being a pioneering Launchpad and an Investment fund, but it will explore into other exciting areas to bring in more innovation and new ideas to its platform. Vulture Peak has plans to also build creative mini-games where users can have more engagement on its platform and create additional utility for its tokens. It will also explore and venture into other exciting areas of NFTs, INO, IGO, IFO, DeFi, and many more. The platform is currently on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and will add on other networks as it moves forward to become a multichain platform. The project has raised about $1M in its presale rounds and with a successful week of IDOs across 11 different launchpads, Vulture Peak is now gearing up for it's TGE on 16th February at 1:00 PM UTC on PancakeSwap. For more details:

