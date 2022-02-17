

Singapore, Feb 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Tiger Brokers Singapore") today announced a partnership with Wise, the global technology company building the best way to move money around the world, to offer investors cheaper and faster international money transfers to their trading account at Tiger Brokers Singapore. With the new offering, Singapore investors will now be able to seamlessly transfer funds from their overseas bank accounts to Singapore Dollar (SGD) in real-time and execute trades on Tiger Trade app within minutes. Through the Tiger Trade app, users will be able to get the real exchange rate and see the fees upfront with no hidden costs. Additionally, transfers are fast - 45% of all transfers globally sent on Wise are instant (less than 20 seconds). These features not only help reduce transfer fees but also shorten the time needed to move funds between their bank accounts and trading account at Tiger Brokers Singapore. Eng Thiam Choon, Chief Executive Officer, Tiger Brokers Singapore, shared, "We are excited to partner with Wise to be the first to offer investors a faster, cheaper and more convenient way to transfer directly to their trading account held with Tiger Brokers Singapore. As we grow, we want to find ways to make it easier and more efficient for investors to trade a wide range of securities across major global markets and currencies on our investment platform. Tiger Brokers has always been focused on creating a superior and seamless trading experience for investors on our online and mobile trading platforms, and our partnership with Wise, a global leader in money movement, is yet another step in this direction." Digital investment continues to be on a rise in South East Asia (SEA) and last year alone the region saw an increase in the number of users on investment platforms from 9 million in 2020 to 12 million in 2021. The region is expected to see 25 million users on digital investment platforms by 2025. Vinay Palathinkal, Regional Head, Wise Platform, said: "At Wise, our mission is to make moving money faster, cheaper and more transparent for everyone, everywhere. As a customer-obsessed company, Wise shares Tiger Brokers' vision for creating new, frictionless experiences for their customers and we're thrilled to build this feature with them to enable quick and low-cost transfers with no exchange rate markups to their customers." Wise is a global tech company building the best way to move money around the world. Globally, 12 million people and businesses use Wise, which processes over £6 billion in cross-border transactions every month, saving customers over £1 billion a year. The Tiger Trade mobile application is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For media enquiries, please contact:

PRecious Communications for Tiger Brokers (Singapore)

Email: tiger@preciouscomms.com This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Any views shared with Prospective Clients ("Prospects") are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. This may also be predicated on assumptions that are made by Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd about the Prospects' investment objectives and risk profile. Our suggestive and sample views extended to Prospects are not to be considered as recommendations made by the Company. Suggestions provided are also based on information that may be shared by the Prospects, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which Tiger Brokers in not in a position to verify. About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd (herein "Tiger Brokers") may, to the extent permitted by law, participate or invest in other transactions with the issuer of the products referred to herein, perform services or solicit business from such issuers, and/or have a position or effect transactions in the securities or options thereof. The information herein is for recipient's information only and not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy. Any date or price information is indicative only and may be changed without prior notice. All opinions expressed and facts referred to herein are subject to change without notice. The information herein was obtained and derived from sources that we believe are reliable, but while reasonable care has been taken to ensure that stated facts are accurate and opinions are fair and reasonable, Tiger Brokers does not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. The information expressed herein is current and does not constitute an offer, recommendation or solicitation, nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future stock performance. Investment involves risk. The price of investment instruments can and do fluctuate, and any individual instrument may experience upward or downward movements, and under certain circumstances may even become valueless. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. In preparing this information, we did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person or affiliated companies. Before making an investment decision, you should speak to a financial adviser to consider whether this information is appropriate to your needs, objectives and circumstances. Tiger Brokers assumes no fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences financial or otherwise arising from trading in securities if opinions and information in this document may be relied upon. About Wise Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move money around the world. With the Wise account people and businesses can hold more than 50 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Huge companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new cross-border payments network that will one day power money without borders for everyone, everywhere. However you use the platform, Wise is on a mission to make your life easier and save you money. Co-founded by Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann, Wise launched in 2011 under its original name TransferWise. It is one of the world's fastest growing, profitable tech companies and is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker, WISE. 12 million people and businesses use Wise, which processes over £6 billion in cross-border transactions every month, saving customers over £1 billion a year.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Sectors: Exchanges & Software, Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, Blockchain, Technology, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

