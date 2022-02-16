Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 08:56 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi High-Tech: Online Science Classes for Schools in the Republic of Azerbaijan Exchange program commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Azerbaijan

TOKYO, Feb 16, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") has announced that it is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Republic of Azerbaijan this year. As part of its exchange program to commemorate the "Year of Friendship between Japan and Azerbaijan 2022(1)", a total of four science lessons will be held online for students aged 8-13 in schools in Azerbaijan between February and November 2022. Hitachi High-Tech RUS Limited Liability Company (Hitachi High-Tech Russia, Moscow) are conducting online classes for schools in Azerbaijan, in which we plan to have students remotely control the tabletop electron microscope installed at the Hitachi High-Tech Head Office (Minato-ku, Tokyo), requiring all three locations to be connected simultaneously.



By participating in this project, Hitachi High-Tech will contribute to developing the next-generation of scientific researchers by communicating the fun of science to students in Azerbaijan through the microscopic world.



Schedule and host cities for Hitachi High-Tech online lessons:

Friday 02/18/2022 - Baku

Friday 05/20/2022 - Shamakhi

Friday 07/08/2022 - Baku

Friday 11/11/2022 - Sheki



Hitachi High-Tech's science outreach program



The Hitachi High-Tech Group has identified important issues to engage with in order to use its own businesses to address social issues based on the SDGs, a set of common rules and targets for the international community in the 21st century. One of these issues is "Contributing to the Sustained Development of Science and Industry." Hitachi High-Tech's core technologies of Observation, Measurement, and Analysis, which we have cultivated through our business operations, as well as our products that support the promotion of science education, contribute to developing the next generation of scientific researchers.



The Hitachi High-Tech Group develops and sells cutting-edge tabletop electron microscopes that are compact while enabling sample observation and analysis with high magnification and precision. By using these to conduct lessons at elementary and junior high schools, along with lending them to science museums and exhibitions, the Hitachi High-Tech Group has offered schoolchildren the experience of being able to observe everyday items at the micro scale, and has provided science outreach programs to get more children interested in science since 2005.



These activities are not just limited to Japan, with lessons being carried and equipment lent to educational institutions all over the world. They are now conducted in 28 countries around the world, with more than 240,000 children and students taking part(2). As part of the 2017 "Year of Japan in Ukraine(3)" and the 2018 "Year of Japan in Russia(4)", lessons and science events featuring tabletop electron microscopes were held for local students in commemoration. Opportunities for online science education support activities have increased since 2020, and online lessons were also offered as part of this commemorative exchange program.



In the future, Hitachi High-Tech will continue to work on science outreach programs with various related organizations, contributing to solving educational issues and creating social and environmental value in order to develop the next generation of research and development personnel.



(1) In 2022, Japan and Azerbaijan celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The "Year of Friendship" refers to the Year of Friendship between Japan and Azerbaijan, which aims to deepen the relationship between Azerbaijan and Japan by conducting exchange projects in various fields, such as culture, economy, and politics. For more information, please see the following page about the 2022 Year of Friendship between Japan and Azerbaijan.

(2) Results for FY2005-2020

(3) 2017 was the 25th year since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Ukraine so was designated as the "Year of Japan in Ukraine," with various cultural and exchange events held in Ukraine.

(4) The "Year of Japan in Russia" and the "Year of Russia in Japan" were jointly held to promote increased people-to-people interaction between the two countries, with various events being held to introduce Japan across a wide range of fields.



About Hitachi High-Tech



Hitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including Analytical & Medical Solutions (manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments), Nano-Technology Solutions (manufacture and sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and analysis equipment), and Industrial Solutions (providing high value-added solutions in fields of social & industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc.).



The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2020 were approx. JPY 606.3 billion [USD 5.7 billion]. For further information, visit http://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.

Sectors: Education

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

