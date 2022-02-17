

San Jose, California, Feb 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Robin.io, a provider of hyper-converged Telco-Grade cloud-native Kubernetes platform, simplifying enterprises and 5G service delivery infrastructure, announces a strategic collaboration to offer Automation and Orchestration capabilities for the disaggregated 5G market. The partnership with Lekha Wireless and Blue Arcus enables IoT, Private/Enterprise Networks, MEC use cases and facilitates Industry 4.0 use cases. With over 70+ U.S. patents in the areas of application and infrastructure awareness, application orchestration, storage architecture, and data management, Robin.io aims to accelerate highly scalable custom carrier-grade cloud-native solutions. On the tripartite partnership, Mehran Hadipour, Vice President- Business Development & Tech Alliances, Robin.io said, "Robin.io is excited to address the private 5G use cases through partnership with Lekha Wireless and BlueArcus to integrate on Robin's Cloud Native and Orchestration platform to deploy, manage the entire network function stack at scale, lowering the operational cost and minimizing deployment time." Lekha Wireless has developed C.U., D.U., and R.U. components for the O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network), customizing them for specific applications and network topologies, including 5G N.R. technology designed to enable use cases beyond cellular networks. The adoption of Open RAN architecture has opened opportunities for many smaller operators to build a disaggregated network and offer new models like a network as a service. Ramu Srinivasaiah, CoFounder & Director of Lekha Wireless, said, "This collaboration enables us to deliver a turnkey solution to the private enterprise market. As we embark on this journey to integrate the network elements with Robin.io and Blue Arcus, I see it is a unique partnership that can deliver a much needed disaggregated 5G network to the market". Naren Yanamadala, CEO & Founder of Blue Arcus, commented, "We are excited about our partnership with Robin.io and Lekha wireless as this is an important milestone achieved as part of the collaboration initiated to address the 5G enterprise use cases". Blue Arcus offers a cloud-native 5G core, providing a reliable, scalable and distributed autonomous network solution that helps mobile network operators and system integrators build their own solutions to deploy IoT, Private/Enterprise Networks, MEC networks. To learn more about the joint offering, please visit this link. About Robin.io Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications and for 5G service chains across the edge, core and RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at http://www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S About Blue Arcus Blue Arcus is a global end-to-end 4G/5G mobile network software provider, delivering telecom solutions that are 3GPP compliant and built on an open and distributed architecture. With many live deployments across Pacific Asia, Middle East and Africa, we have been helping MNOs enhance customer experience by providing cost-effective, fast, and reliable voice and data services. The SMART Compact network edge of core makes it suitable for providing high speed, secure and low-latency services. For more information about our products and solutions, visit: https://www.bluearcus.com About Lekha Wireless Lekha Wireless Solutions was established in 2010 with a vision to translate deep domain expertise in wireless communications into quality technology products and solutions. Lekha is 5G RAN vendor compliant to ORAN architecture. We have experience in designing and deploying two generations of products, including WiMAX and 4G technology. Lekha is based out of Bengaluru, the silicon valley of India. For more information, please contact: Press@robin.io





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Robin.io

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

