

Manchester, UK, Feb 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - GOmetalaunch Utility token, $URGO Token Seed Sale is live now, with 46% of allocated tokens for seed sales already sold in a space of 14 days, with 14 days remaining for seed sale. Early adopters and $URGO Token holders are feeling euphoric about the endless possibilities and utility of the platform. Join seed sales at https://urgo.gometalaunch.io GO labs have been up and doing in efforts to deliver way ahead of the scheduled roadmap, as they are proud to announce that the team have been working around the clock to deliver the Launchpad DAPP ahead of schedule. To that effect, they are proud to unveil the user Interface of their Launchpad, with the following technical updates effected so far. Enabled home page of the Web and Mobile DAPP (DEMO Phase)

Enabled light and Dark mode on the Web and Mobile DAPP (DEMO Phase)

Enabled the Open Projects section of the DAPP which shows the projects currently incubating on the Launchpad (DEMO Phase)

Enabled the Upcoming Projects section of the DAPP which shows future projects to be incubated and IDO dates (DEMO Phase)

Enabled the Closed Projects section of the DAPP which shows concluded incubations and details of funds raised (DEMO Phase) To have an in depth preview on the work done so far, kindly visit the GOmetalaunch YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/Q12XRmPQ9WA Or join the Telegram Community or announcement Channel to interact with community members and view updates: https://t.me/GOmetalaunch Announcement Channel: https://t.me/GOmetalaunchNewsletters Users can also join the fast selling Seed Sale of $URGO Tokens to consolidate the effort of the GO Labs Team. The Technical update above is not final as Further updates will come up as more features of the DAPP will be enabled. The floor is also open to community members to make inputs and suggestions as regards the features of the Launchpad DAPP About GOmetalaunch GOmetalaunch is the first Cross Chain Metaverse IDO Launchpad being built on the Cardano Blockchain. Metalaunch will act as the gateway to the metaverse, offering GO Community members and Token Holders the opportunity to become the earliest and pioneer adopters of the Metaverse through exclusive Metaverse Project launches that will form the building blocks of the future of the Metaverse. It is important that interested parties seize the opportunity of the seed sales and private sales to get the $URGO tokens at a very cheap and affordable prize, because the public offerings will be quite high at price. GOmetalaunch Token Sale Details: Seed Sale Allocation: 200,000,000 $URGO Tokens

1 ADA = 526 $URGO Tokens Sales Page: https://urgo.gometalaunch.io How to Buy $URGO Tokens Step 1: Purchase ADA from any cryptocurrency exchange company for example Coinbase or Binance and send them to the Cardano wallet like Yoroi, Daedalus, Adalite, Nami.

Step 2: Visit the $URGO Token Sale Page and send ADA to the provided wallet Address.

Step 3: $URGO tokens will be air dropped to the wallet address used in participating in the Sales Note:

* Ensure to send ADA from only Cardano wallets like Yoroi, Daedalus, or Adalite not from an exchange wallet.

* $URGO Tokens will be air dropped to users wallet within 24hours of sending ADA, GOmetalaunch solicit users patience.

* Users must reach the Minimum ADA required for each sale round to be eligible to get $URGO Token

Contact: Harry Jones

Brand: GOmetalaunch

Email: support@GOmetalaunch.io

Website: https://GOmetalaunch.io SOURCE: GOmetalaunch





