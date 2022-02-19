Friday, 18 February 2022, 21:10 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EC Healthcare EC Healthcare Included in the Hang Seng Composite Index & Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index

HONG KONG, Feb 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that the Group has been selected and will be included as a constituent stock of the following index series by Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, with effect from 7 March 2022:



(1) Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index

(2) Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index

(3) Hang Seng Healthcare Index

(4) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index

(5) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index

(6) Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index

(7) Hang Seng SCHK HK Companies Index

(8) Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index



The Hang Seng Composite Index ("HSCI") serving as a comprehensive Hong Kong market. HSCI covers the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalisation of companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("SEHK"). Adopting the freefloat-adjusted market capitalisation methodology, HSCI can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks. The HSCI inclusion also implies that the Company are eligible stocks for Stock Connect, which is an important scheme for mutual stock market access between the Mainland and Hong Kong. As EC Healthcare becomes eligible stocks for Stock Connect, the mainland investors can directly trade the Company's stock. are able to deal in the Company's shares directly. This demonstrates the market's recognition of the Company's long-term value and growth potential.



Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "The inclusion of EC Healthcare in the Hang Seng Composite Index demonstrates the capital market's recognition of the Group's growth potential. As a constituent of the Index and a stock eligible for the Hong Kong Stock Connect, EC Healthcare will be able to further expand its shareholder base and trading liquidity, resulting in realization of the value of investment in the Company and enhancement of the Company's reputation in the capital market. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to refine its business capabilities and further build up the enclosed ecosystem through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisition. This will enable us to provide health management services to more people, create greater value for our clients, thereby creating greater returns for shareholders and leading the industry in upgrading and development."



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of the MSCI Small Cap Index and the Hang Seng Composite Index.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020



For further information, please contact:

iPR Ogilvy Limited

Callis Lau / Lorraine Luk / Charmaine Ip

Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2169 0467 / 3920 7649

Fax: (852) 3170 6606

Email: ech@iprogilvy.com









Topic: Press release summary

Source: EC Healthcare

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

