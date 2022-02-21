

Hon. Teodoro L. Locsin Jr., Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines (fourth from left), with H.E. Mr. Joseph del Mar Yap, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Singapore (second from right), Mr. Nathaniel G. Imperial, Assistance Secretary- ASPAC (first from left) and Mr. Brigido J. Dulay, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs (second from left), at the unveiling of the plaque of the Philippine ePassport Renewal Centre in Singapore. Managed and operated by VFS Global, the Philippine ePassport Renewal Center (PaRC) is located at 79 Anson, 15-02, Singapore 079906

Filipino nationals in Singapore can submit their passport renewal requests from Monday to Friday between 8 AM and 4 PM SINGAPORE, Feb 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hon. Teodoro L. Locsin Jr., Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, inaugurated the new Philippine ePassport Renewal Center in Singapore on 28 January 2022 in the presence of other distinguished dignitaries. In a bid to ease the ePassport renewal process for Filipino nationals living overseas, the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines and VFS Global had signed a contract on 6 August 2021 to extend Philippine ePassport Renewal services to eight other countries aside from Singapore. The launch of the VFS Global ePassport Renewal Center in Singapore marked the first time the Department of Foreign Affairs outsourced its ePassport renewal process for its nationals living in the Asia Pacific region. Following the success of the operations in the pilot location in Dubai which operates 12 hours every day, VFS Global successfully expanded its services to one more city in the UAE. This was followed by Centres in other countries like Ireland, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UK, and the US, amidst the pandemic. Commenting at the launch of the ePassport Renewal Center (PaRC), Hon. Teodoro L. Locsin Jr., Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines, said "The establishment of ePassport Renewal Centers in various parts of the world is an attestation of the President’s commitment to ensuring that government services are accessible and convenient to every Filipino. Singapore is certainly a priority for this service, as over 200,000 Filipinos in Singapore will benefit from having the option to renew their passport in another location aside from the Philippine Embassy.” Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, added "We would like to thank the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines for its continued faith in us. Our passport and consular services have been growing from strength to strength, and we look forward to bringing those best-in-class services to Filipino nationals here in Singapore with this new Centre.” Key benefits of the Philippine ePassport Renewal Center: Improved passport services to Philippine nationals living overseas

Reduced crowding at Consulates/Embassies and greater convenience for the customer submitting their application with VFS Global

Strict verifiable processes to ensure accuracy of biometric data collection

Flexible ‘prime time’ services at select locations for submissions beyond regular office hours

Optional two-way courier services for safe delivery of your passports

Application tracking facility with the SMS service

Form filling support Important information for Philippine ePassport Renewal services customers in Singapore: As the safety of our customers and employees is our priority, VFS Global has implemented strict health and safety measures in line with Government guidelines for physical distancing at the Centres. Customers must wear a face mask/face covering to enter the premises, and a temperature reading will be required on arrival. Customers exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, including fever (higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius), cough and difficulty in breathing, will not be allowed to proceed with their applications and be allowed to reschedule their appointments for another day. Customers can visit our website: https://services.vfsglobal.com/sgp/en/phl or email us at info.philippinesg@vfshelpline.com for more details. About VFS Global VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. With 3516 Application Centres, operations in 143 countries across five continents and over 236 million applications processed (since inception in 2001) as on 31 December 2021, VFS Global is the trusted partner of 63 client governments. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment. Media Contact

Sukanya Chakraborty

sukanyac@vfsglobal.com

communications@vfsglobal.com





