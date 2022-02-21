Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 21, 2022
Monday, 21 February 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Alset Capital Acquisition Corp.
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option

BETHESDA, MD, Feb 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced on February 3, 2022 the closing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit consists of one of the Company's shares of Class A common stock, one-half of one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of Class A common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1,125,000 units on February 1, 2022, which closed at the time of the closing of the Offering. As a result, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including the over-allotment, are $86,250,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other Offering expenses.

The units have been listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading on February 1, 2022, under the ticker symbol "ACAXU". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ACAX," "ACAXW" and "ACAXR," respectively.

The Company is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space, which may be referred to as "Proptech" businesses.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on January 31, 2022. A final prospectus relating to this Offering has been filed with the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus for the Offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp.
4800 Montgomery Lane, Suite 210
Bethesda, MD 20814
Email: contact@alsetcapitalacquisition.com
Contact Number: 301-971-3955


Topic: IPO
Source: Alset Capital Acquisition Corp.
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
PLS Plantations Showcases Performance Improvement with a 340% Net Profit Increase  
Feb 21, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Now Supports FIO Staking  
Feb 21, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Announces 2021 Annual Results  
Feb 21, 2022 18:01 HKT/SGT
Agreement Signed to Promote Development of "Smart City Yatsushiro" MC, HomeServe Japan  
Monday, February 21, 2022 5:13:00 PM
HYPEBEAST LTD. (0150.HK) Ventures Into New Interest Areas Amid Strong Growth Dynamics  
Feb 21, 2022 17:09 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Concludes Licensing Agreement with Mitsui E&S Machinery on Production and Sale of MET Turbochargers  
Monday, February 21, 2022 4:06:00 PM
Synergy Group's Collaboration with Malaysian State Government Agency To Achieve Green Initiative For an annual reduction of over 600,000 tons of CO2 emissions  
Feb 21, 2022 14:15 HKT/SGT
Hospitality 360 Launches Kuantan 188, Malaysia's Second Tallest Tower; Targeting 350,000 Visitors This Year  
Feb 21, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option  
Feb 21, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Delivers New Resource Toolkit to Offer Guidance on Ethical Impact of AI Systems  
Monday, February 21, 2022 9:29:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       