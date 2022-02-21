Monday, 21 February 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PLS Plantations Berhad PLS Plantations Showcases Performance Improvement with a 340% Net Profit Increase Year-on-year net profit for the financial period Q2FY2022 jumps by 4.4 times

Key Financial and Performance Highlights (Q2FY2022 versus Q2FY2021):

- Profit after tax at RM9.97 million, up by 340% year-on-year

- More than doubles revenue to date to RM57.26 million, up by 107.1%

- Profit after tax margin more than doubles to 17.4%, up by 9.2%

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PLS Plantations Berhad ("PLS Plantations" or the "Company") today announced a 340% jump in the net profit for their second quarter financial performance for the period ended 31 December 2021 (Q2FY2022). The Company recorded a net profit after tax of RM9.97 million, a 4.4 times jump from RM2.26 million for the same quarter of the preceding year ended 31 December 2020 (Q2FY2021) on the back of higher revenue and managed costs.



For the same quarter, PLS Plantations' profit before tax ("PBT") stood at RM14.0 million, 265% higher compared to RM3.84 million posted for the same period, Q2FY2021, due to higher sales and an increase in the profit after tax margin of 17.4% up from 8.2% for the period. The surge in revenue and profit before tax were mainly attributed to the improved Fresh Fruit Bunches ("FFB") selling price realised under the plantation segment, and the improved sales of frozen durian products under the manufacturing and trading segment to overseas customers. The Company, via its subsidiary continuously expanding their contracting and plantation development. Earnings per share stood at 1.77 sen (fully diluted) in Q2FY2022 compared to EPS of 0.33 sen in Q2FY2021.



PLS Plantations' Executive Vice Chairman, Tan Sri Dato' Lim Kang Hoo highlighted, "We continue to execute against our plans to turnaround the company. In addition to strengthening our operations and revenue streams, we are building up our land bank to position the company and capitalise on the booming demand for durians, from key import partners such as China, Australia, and the United States of America, to name a few. In addition, PLS will also be venturing into cash crops, agriculture and aquaculture through ventures to support country's food sufficiency efforts."



About PLS Plantations Berhad



PLS Plantations was incorporated in Malaysia in 1987 and was listed on the Second Board of Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in 1994. Currently listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, PLS and its subsidiaries are involved in the management and operation of forest, oil palm and durian plantations, as well as the processing, distribution and sale of durian products.



Forward-Looking Statements



The statement included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statement generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," or "believe." These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations about future event. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to our ability to win additional business. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future result, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not rely upon forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date of this press release; as such, they should not be unduly relied upon as circumstances change. Except as required by law, we are not obligated, and we undertake no obligation, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Media Contact:

Cheong Sue Fyenn

Narro Communications

E: suefyenn@narrocomms.com

T: +6016 910 7625





