Hoboken, NJ, Rostock/Berlin, Germany, Feb 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Based on Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Arcensus GmbH makes it possible to detect rare as well as frequent disorders such as cancer or heart diseases at the earliest stage in order to start preventive and personalized treatment.



One year after Arcensus was founded, fresh capital is now being raised for further expansion. As part of the current investment-series the Mittelstandische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (MBMV) are investing a single-digit million to further expand into the US and GCC regions.



For MBMV, it is a very special investment, as Managing Director Dr. Thomas Drews reveals: "With Arcensus, we are investing in a very experienced and well-known team and in a technology which, in precisely this combination, has the potential to make a major contribution to the prevention of diseases and the cure of rare diseases".



He continues: "In addition, we are proud that a local company from Rostock is able to play as a figurehead at the top of the international biotech scene."



Indeed, the team around Prof. Dr. Arndt Rolfs is no stranger to the bio-tech scene. Prof. Dr. Arndt Rolfs, a neurologist, has already taken his rare-disease company CENTOGENE, founded in 2006, public in 2019, in which MBMV was also invested.



At Arcensus Prof. Rolfs and his international team want to use the accumulated experiences in the field of the WGS technology in combination with a clear focus on the game-changing artificial intelligence (AI) based deep interpretation of DNA information to enable customers to get the best insight in preventable diseases.



Prof. Rolfs commented on the investment as follows: "With MBMV we are extremely happy to have a well-known partner and extremely trustful partner at our side who shares our vision: Empowering people with genomics and medical insights to understand and improve their health to achieve a great and lasting quality of life and save lives".



About Arcensus



Arcensus is a digital healthcare and diagnostics company that empowers people to take control of their health. The company provides a highest-standard, secure, trusted, and comprehensive medical service based on Whole Genome Sequencing. Arcensus analyses the complete genetic information in human DNA and identifies the predispositions as well as reasons for unclear symptoms with the help of cutting-edge technology including artificial intelligence. The detailed medical report suggests better treatment options and helps individuals take preventive measures to live a healthier and longer life. From our offices in New Jersey - United States, Rostock and Berlin - Germany, a cross-functional team of genetic experts, medical doctors, and data scientists works to make the most sophisticated and best genetic interpretation with medical and health prevention applications accessible to everyone. For more information, visit https://arcensus-diagnostics.com/.



About Mittelstandische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (MBMV)



Mittelstandische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Mecklenburg-Vorpommern mbH supports the promotion of regional SMEs by providing capital for the implementation of economic projects. It helps small and medium-sized enterprises in the region to stabilize or expand their market position. In particular, innovative companies with a supra-regional or international focus benefit from the flexible financing offer. For more information, visit: https://www.mbm-v.de/beteiligung/



