  • Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 10:44 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI: Contract Renewed on O&M Services for "Skytrain" APM System at Miami International Airport
- Agreement Covers Renewal of APM Systems and Supply of Additional Vehicles -

- 5-year contract, with maximum 5-year option, concluded through CMSI, Group company providing O&M since Skytrain's service launch
- MHI Group companies comprehensively provide high value-added services from APM system to O&M


TOKYO, Feb 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Crystal Mover Services, Inc. (CMSI), a member of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group based in Miami, Florida, that is engaged in operation and maintenance (O&M) of automated people mover (APM)(Note) systems for U.S. airports, has successfully renewed a contract with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) for O&M of the "Skytrain" APM serving the North Terminal (Concourse D) at Miami International Airport (MIA). The contract covers a 5-year period commencing January 2022, with an option extendable up to a further 5 years. This new contract also covers the renewal of signal and other equipment of the APM systems, and for the manufacture and supply of two additional vehicles(4-cars).

Miami International Airport APM

MHI Group, jointly with Sumitomo Corporation, won the original order to construct the Skytrain, which links four stations over a distance of roughly 1.1km, in 1999. CMSI has provided O&M services since the line went into operation in September 2010, achieving a safe and reliable transportation system with a high operating ratio. Currently ten 2-car trainsets are in operation, and with the newly ordered vehicles the APM's transportation capacity will be enhanced further. Their manufacture will be undertaken at the Mihara Machinery Works of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG).

CMSI was jointly established in January 2009 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., which oversees MHI's business operations in the U.S., and Sumitomo Corporation. Since its founding CMSI has performed O&M of all APM systems delivered by MHI Group to international airports in Miami, Washington Dulles, Atlanta, Orlando and Tampa. In this way, the Company is making significant contributions to the safe and stable operation of the transportation systems serving these important hubs.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue to work closely with its service bases around the world to provide solutions of high added value responding to customer needs, including equipment renewals and provision of new services incorporating digital and AI technologies. Through delivery of the electrically driven APM systems, which are clean transportation systems, the Company will provide solutions that promote economic development around the world and address regional issues including improvement of transportation convenience.

APM systems are used worldwide to connect air terminals or function as transportation systems that serve areas near airports.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.


Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
