Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Atem Network Pte. Ltd.
Multichain Web3 Social Protocol Atem Network Received $3M Seed Round Investment

Singapore, Feb 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore based web3 startup Atem Network has recently raised $3 million in its seed round led by INCE Capital. The other investors include GSR Ventures, Mask Network, Mirana Ventures, A&T Capital, Atlas Capital, Foresight Ventures, Zonff Partners, and Michael Zhang, Co-founder of Zhihu.

According to Atem Network, the fund will be used to build a multichain web3 social platform combining decentralized community and social trades. On the platform, group spaces can be initiated based on tokens and NFTs (both classified as crypto assets) allowing users to chat, trade and govern. This will create a community exclusively for crypto and NFT owners with strong mutual interests. Additionally, the team is working on sketching a user portrait layer based on on-chain data to serve different Dapp developers, including group spaces and channel recommendations in Atem. Unlike web2, all values created in this web3 community will be given back to the community members as rewards. Atem's long-term goal is to make full use of on-chain data to serve different Dapp developers and become the go-to one stop solution for the social infrastructure of web3.

Commenting on the fund raising, Leo Li, CEO of Atem Network, said, "We are at the brink of massive changes brought about by Web3 which will undoubtedly become a part of our daily lives in the future. It's our great honor to have the support from the community and participate in this epic trend. We will keep on building great products for the community, and focus on how to better serve community and social trades."

The founding team consists of young professionals with experience across top tier tech firms, investment banks and venture capital. Leo Li is a Tsinghua University alumnus. He worked as a product manager at TikTok and a venture capitalist at INCE Capital before he became an entrepreneur in web3. Eric Chan, COO of the project, former Head of Growth Product at Bybit, has 12 years of experience in finance, technology and crypto exchange sectors and served companies including Meta, TikTok, J.P.Morgan and HSBC.

About Atem Network

Founded in November 2021, the company is currently developing its chat tool product which aims for beta release in mid-March, 2022. Atem Network will be offering its very first 5,000 limited edition NFT passports to the crypto and NFT communities. Anyone who holds the passport will get first-hand experience on the Atem platform and additional future rewards. More information can be found on Atem's page (https://www.atemnet.com).

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/atem_network
Telegram: https://t.me/atem_official
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atemnetwork
Discord: https://discord.gg/vdRGVpF7

Media Contact
Company: Atem Network Pte. Ltd.
Contact: Simone, Public Relations Director
E-mail: hello@atemnet.com
Website: https://www.atemnet.com/

SOURCE: Atem Network Pte. Ltd.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Atem Network Pte. Ltd.

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Cryptured.com: All about Crypto & Blockchain  
Feb 22, 2022 16:46 HKT/SGT
NEC's Cloud-Native Converged Core Reaches General Availability  
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 4:07:00 PM
HederaStarter Announces Plans to Deploy on Hedera  
Feb 22, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
MBMV invests in international bio-tech startup Arcensus GmbH  
Feb 22, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Now Supports FIO Staking  
Feb 22, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
MHI: Contract Renewed on O&M Services for "Skytrain" APM System at Miami International Airport  
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 10:44:00 AM
Arkon Energy Sets New Australian Pre-seed Funding Record  
Feb 22, 2022 07:30 HKT/SGT
PLS Plantations Showcases Performance Improvement with a 340% Net Profit Increase  
Feb 21, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Announces 2021 Annual Results  
Feb 21, 2022 18:01 HKT/SGT
Agreement Signed to Promote Development of "Smart City Yatsushiro" MC, HomeServe Japan  
Monday, February 21, 2022 5:13:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Electric Vehicles (EVs) & the Grid
22   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       