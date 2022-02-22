Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The Climate Ecosystem Corp
The Climate Ecosystem Corp Announces Token Pre-sale

London, UK, Feb 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Climate Ecosystem Corp., a company of like-minded individuals united by one big concern�climate change�has announced its pre-sale. Expected to hold soon, the pre-sale will see prospective investors try to cop thousands or millions of CLIME, the project's native token. With a total supply of 10 billion CLIME, and with dates soon to be released, investors will have the privilege of staking and farming CLIME to gain CARBC [Carbon Credit token] once the sale is over.

Born out of the need to preserve the deteriorating planet for future generations, The Climate Ecosystem aims at combating, on a larger scale, the effects of climate change. Leveraging blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, the founding team is committed to attracting investors through the integration of decentralized finance [DeFi] technology. The Climate Ecosystem hopes to create a platform where a part of the transacted value and return on investment are kept aside to fund organizations focused, primarily, on fighting climate change.

The Climate Ecosystem Corp. will act as a bridge between potential benefactors and organizations with a focus on global climate change. Through the profits generated from investments made, investors will make voluntary donations to the course. Unprecedentedly, The Climate Ecosystem will offer investors an opportunity to make good returns as well as generate values for donations. Through this platform, The Climate Ecosystem could become the pioneer blockchain-based project that solves a real environmental problem.

A community-powered project, The Climate Ecosystem will introduce profits for holders of CLIME through transaction fees. Besides staking and farming, both of which attract zero fees, other transactions on The Climate Ecosystem will have a stipulated 10% fee. Incentivizing CLIME holders, 5% of each transaction fee obtained will be shared amongst token owners while 3% and 2% will go to donations and liquidity respectively.

CLIME holders will not only be taking an active part in fighting the consequences of one of the world's biggest problems, but they will also can earn profits as they do so.

They also reserve the right to vote for organizations that will receive donations.

With a sustainable and viable roadmap comprising the launch of a DEX, upcoming exchange listings, in-depth research about climate change-focused organizations, first donation, and an NFT collection, The Climate Ecosystem is aiming to be the most innovative bridge between willing donors and climate change organizations globally. For more information and to be a part of this nascent project, do well to visit the website and social media pages.

About The Climate Ecosystem Corp.

This is a company with like-minded individuals from the UK, Russia, Brazil, EU, and Panama with one mission�to mitigate the effects of climate change. Aimed at addressing the problem of climate change, The Climate Ecosystem Corp. hopes to do so immediately and efficiently. Through its ecosystem, it will bridge the gap between patrons and climate change-focused organizations, ergo expediting the donation process. The Climate Ecosystem will spend a percentage of transaction fees accrued on funding organizations across the globe.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/climetoken?s=11
Telegram: https://t.me/Climate_Ecosystem

Media Contact
Brand: The Climate Ecosystem Corp
Contact: Marketing Team
Email: сontact@clime.finance
Website: http://clime.finance/

SOURCE: The Climate Ecosystem Corp




Topic: Press release summary
Source: The Climate Ecosystem Corp

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The APIS (API) LBP Announces Its Launch  
Feb 22, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Multichain Web3 Social Protocol Atem Network Received $3M Seed Round Investment  
Feb 22, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
The Climate Ecosystem Corp Announces Token Pre-sale  
Feb 22, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
CEXISWAP Announces the Launch of DEX Platform, Which Will Disrupt the CEX/DEX Boundaries  
Feb 22, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Cryptured.com: All about Crypto & Blockchain  
Feb 22, 2022 16:46 HKT/SGT
NEC's Cloud-Native Converged Core Reaches General Availability  
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 4:07:00 PM
HederaStarter Announces Plans to Deploy on Hedera  
Feb 22, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
MBMV invests in international bio-tech startup Arcensus GmbH  
Feb 22, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Now Supports FIO Staking  
Feb 22, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
MHI: Contract Renewed on O&M Services for "Skytrain" APM System at Miami International Airport  
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 10:44:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       