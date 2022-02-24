Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 24, 2022
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 11:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Sevens Group
Sevens Group to Create a $27 Million State Significant Development Featuring World Class Luxury Hotel and Lifestyle Precinct on Western Australia's Iconic Riverfront

Singapore, Feb 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The historic Nedlands Baths site on the Swan River will become an iconic tourist attraction for Western Australia in a visionary $27 million redevelopment announced today by Sevens Group Australia.

The proposal to create a unique over-the-water destination has been granted Tourism Project of State Significance status under the WA Government's Tourism Attractions Case Management framework.

To be known as Sevens Nedlands Baths, the five-star hospitality and entertainment precinct will feature a contemporary cafe, bar, fine dining restaurant, a luxury boutique hotel, function centre and marina brought to life through a design that pays homage to the site's social heritage.

With 360-degree river views and a commitment to reimagine the location through quality architecture, art and landscaping, the project will hold strong appeal for international hospitality brands and hotel operators.

Sevens Group Australia CEO Eric Cheng said the Sevens Nedlands Baths will support the State Government's Reconnect WA strategy of securing world-class attractions and marketing Western Australia to the world.

"Our vision is to create an outstanding architectural icon and tourism experience that not only becomes synonymous with Perth but is on the must-see list for global travellers.

"We want Sevens Nedlands Baths to be something extraordinary for both the local community and visitors to Western Australia alike," he said.

WA Tourism Minister, Roger Cook, said the multi-million redevelopment of the historic Nedlands Baths shows confidence in the future of tourism in Western Australia, with the site to become an iconic attraction for visitors from around the world.

"As a project of State significance, I'm proud to support this project through our Tourism Attractions Case Management team, which is working with the Sevens Group to help navigate the relevant approval processes,' he said.

"The development of tourism attractions such as this will help showcase Perth and Western Australia as a must-visit destination, as we prepare to welcome the return of visitors from around the world."

Sevens Group Australia said the community will be invited to contribute to honouring the site's rich history by sharing their memories of the much-loved Nedlands landmark which was established as a visitor destination in the early 1900s

Thousands of West Australian children also learned to swim at the baths until they officially closed in 1975.

Sevens Group Australia said it has received positive feedback for its Sevens Nedlands Baths concept during initial stakeholder discussions and is looking forward to finalising a design to share with the community in the coming months.

For more information visit www.sevensnedlandsbaths.com.au.

Media Contact:
Kamal Samuel
kamal@financialpr.com.sg


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Sevens Group
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Regional, Hospitality
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Indonesia's Minister of SOEs paves the way for Good Corporate Governance  
Feb 24, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Celebrates Commercial Operation Launch of Brighter Future Solar Project  
Thursday, February 24, 2022 11:41:00 AM
Sevens Group to Create a $27 Million State Significant Development Featuring World Class Luxury Hotel and Lifestyle Precinct on Western Australia's Iconic Riverfront  
Feb 24, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Launches Sustainable 5G vRAN to Deliver Potential Reductions in CO2 Emissions of over 50%  
Thursday, February 24, 2022 10:01:00 AM
Moonstake Now Supports Staking of Everscale (EVER)  
Feb 24, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC welcomes 2022/23 Budget  
Feb 23, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
GaN Systems' 3X Growth Driving Massive Expansion in Asia  
Feb 23, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Lepu Biopharma Co., Ltd. Successfully Listed on the Main Board of HKEX  
Feb 23, 2022 18:11 HKT/SGT
Dark Land Survival Announces Its Launch, Born to Revolutionize the GameFi Industry  
Feb 23, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
CATALIST-listed AOXIN Q&M records 21% growth in revenue for full year ended 31 December 2021  
Feb 23, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       