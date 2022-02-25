Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 25, 2022
Friday, 25 February 2022, 12:31 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for January 2022

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2022, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.




In January 2022, although global sales were down year-on-year, sales were generally flat from the previous year.

Global production was down year-on-year due to effects from the parts supply shortage caused by the spread of COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas and higher demand for semiconductors.

For more information, visit: global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202201.html.


