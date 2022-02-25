Friday, 25 February 2022, 12:31 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for January 2022

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2022, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.







In January 2022, although global sales were down year-on-year, sales were generally flat from the previous year.



Global production was down year-on-year due to effects from the parts supply shortage caused by the spread of COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas and higher demand for semiconductors.



For more information, visit: global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202201.html.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

