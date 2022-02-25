Friday, 25 February 2022, 16:36 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mazda Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2022

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2022 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2022 decreased 2.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in January 2022]

CX-5: 33,636 units (up 22.8% year on year)

MAZDA3: 9,867 units (down 13.3%)

CX-30: 5,997 units (down 20.6%)



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2022 decreased 13.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in January 2022]

CX-30: 13,449 units (up 11.6% year on year)

MAZDA3: 13,332 units (up 39.9%)

MAZDA2: 4,080 units (down 13.3%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2022 decreased 16.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.



Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.1 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in January 2022]

CX-5: 2,233 units (up 9.7% year on year)

MAZDA2: 1,822 units (down 6.6%)

CX-30: 1,724 units (down 33.1%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in January 2022 decreased 11.8% year on year due to decreased shipment to Europe and other regions.



[Exports of key models in January 2022]

CX-5: 25,793 units (up 15.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 6,227 units (down 51.5%)

CX-9: 4,736 units (down 7.3%)

IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in January 2022 decreased 7.7% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China and other regions.



[Global sales of key models in January 2022]

CX-5: 32,580 units (up 2.5% year on year)

MAZDA3: 23,174 units (up 3.3%)

CX-30: 13,475 units (down 18.4%)



For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mazda

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

