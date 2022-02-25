Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 25, 2022
Friday, 25 February 2022, 16:36 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2022

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2022 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2022 decreased 2.0% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2022]
CX-5: 33,636 units (up 22.8% year on year)
MAZDA3: 9,867 units (down 13.3%)
CX-30: 5,997 units (down 20.6%)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2022 decreased 13.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2022]
CX-30: 13,449 units (up 11.6% year on year)
MAZDA3: 13,332 units (up 39.9%)
MAZDA2: 4,080 units (down 13.3%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2022 decreased 16.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.9% total market share (down 0.1 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2022]
CX-5: 2,233 units (up 9.7% year on year)
MAZDA2: 1,822 units (down 6.6%)
CX-30: 1,724 units (down 33.1%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in January 2022 decreased 11.8% year on year due to decreased shipment to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2022]
CX-5: 25,793 units (up 15.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,227 units (down 51.5%)
CX-9: 4,736 units (down 7.3%)
IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in January 2022 decreased 7.7% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in January 2022]
CX-5: 32,580 units (up 2.5% year on year)
MAZDA3: 23,174 units (up 3.3%)
CX-30: 13,475 units (down 18.4%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

Mazda
Feb 16, 2022 15:11 HKT/SGT
Mazda to Compete in Super Taikyu Series 2022 Endurance Race
Jan 28, 2022 15:54 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for December 2021 and for January through December 2021
Jan 27, 2022 18:06 HKT/SGT
Production of New Mazda CX-50 Crossover SUV for North American Market Starts at New U.S. Plant
Dec 6, 2021 16:18 HKT/SGT
Mazda2 Hybrid to be Introduced in Europe
Nov 29, 2021 15:58 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for October 2021
Nov 29, 2021 13:43 HKT/SGT
Mazda Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for Fifth Year Running
Nov 16, 2021 12:08 HKT/SGT
North American Mazda CX-50 Crossover SUV World Premiere
Nov 15, 2021 10:24 HKT/SGT
Mazda to Participate in Motor Sports Race Powered by Next-Generation Biodiesel Fuel
Nov 15, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Yamaha Take on Challenge to Expand Options for Producing, Transporting, and Using Fuel Toward Achieving Carbon Neutrality
Oct 28, 2021 17:32 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for September 2021 and for April through September 2021
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       