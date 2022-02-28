Monday, 28 February 2022, 09:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd. Top Ministerial Leaders, Policymakers, Educators, and Technology Leaders Assemble to Address the Future of Education in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On 9-10 March 2022, the 2nd annual EDUtech Malaysia 2022 (bit.ly/3teZhyD) will once again bring together the entire education ecosystem in Malaysia to discuss new strategies, pedagogies and innovations transforming education.



The past two years have shown just how important technology in education truly is, and how being up to date on technology strategy, digital pedagogy and tools is crucial to the delivery of quality education in a hybrid environment. With that in mind, EDUtech Malaysia has created a program tailored to the needs of an increasingly technology-driven education community.



Gracing the event is the Guest of Honour, Datin Sri Hajah Nor Zamani binti Abdol Hamid, Director General of Education, Ministry of Education, Malaysia who will open the event through a keynote address at 9am on 9 March, sharing the future blueprint of K-12 education in Malaysia and how the transformation roadmap will be achieved through innovation and technology.



Building on this, Varinderjit Singh, General Manager, Lenovo Malaysia will address how they are enabling digital transformation via smart tech ecosystem while Marc Woo, Managing Director, Google Malaysia will share how their team is expanding learning for everyone, everywhere.



On Day Two, Prof Dr. Wan Zuhainis binti Saad, Director of Academic Excellence Division, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Higher Education, Malaysia and Nik Naharudin Mohd Nasir, Head, Digital Talent, Digital Industry Development, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Sdn Bhd (MDEC) will also be delivering keynotes about developing the workforce of the future with 21st century skills and the importance of having strong industry partnerships and collaborations to achieve it. Suaid Ishak, Education Accounts Lead, Amazon Web Services and Michael Chian, Co-Founder & Chairman, BeED will also be sharing their innovations and solutions to help empower future leaders.



In addition to the visionary keynotes, there will be a series of K-12 and Higher Education fireside chats and panel discussions (bit.ly/3pjf7H9) by 100+ expert speakers (bit.ly/36GrrLb) on digital leadership, learning and teaching technologies, digital pedagogies digital schools and campuses and more.



Additional featured speakers at EDUtech Malaysia include:

- Abd Karim Alias, Director of the Centre for Development of Academic Excellence, Universiti Sains Malaysia

- Iskandar Rizal, Chairman, Cempaka Schools

- Gurpardeep Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation

- Stella Lau, Chief Executive Officer, SEGi Group of Colleges

- Hairul Azhar Abdul-Rashid, Vice President (Research, Industrial Collaborations & Engagement), Multimedia University

- Sharma Doray, Chief Operations Officer, The International School of Penang (Uplands)

- Joseph Lee, Vice Chancellor, INTI International University

- Wing Lam, Provost and Chief Executive Officer, University of Reading Malaysia

- TNarish Tamilarasan, Director of Digital Learning, Sri KDU International School Klang

- Wong Kin Tung, Chief Operating Officer, UCSI Schools Springhill Campus

- Amira Firdaus, Deputy Director, Academic Enhancement & Leadership Development Centre (ADeC), University of Malaya

- Matthew Sansom, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education), Sunway University

- Chong Aik Lee, Vice President, Academic Affairs, UCSI College

- Umihannie Tukimin, Principal, Malaysian National School (Secondary), Asia Pacific Schools

- Zaliza Alias, Founder and Managing Director, GAINS Education Group



Besides the conference, the exhibition will feature a showcase of the latest education technologies by Google for Education, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services, Gupshup, CloudSwift and more.



The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather thousands of education stakeholders from Malaysia and beyond.



About EDUtech Malaysia 2022

Date: 9-10 March 2022 | Virtual

Website: www.terrapinn.com/JoinEDUtechMsia-22

Admission is free for all

Register for a free pass here: www.terrapinn.com/JoinEDUtechMsia-22



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.



Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion. For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:



Jessica Foong

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Jessica.foong@terrapinn.com





