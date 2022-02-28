Monday, 28 February 2022, 14:14 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Thermal Systems to Launch 23 Models of Residential-use Room Air Conditioners for the Japanese Market in 2022 (Domestic sales only)



- Four Series to Accommodate Diverse Lifestyles -



- R Series and T Series models feature new "Direct" buttons on the remote control for improved operability.

- Lineup of 23 models in four series provide comfortable spaces for diverse lifestyles.

TOKYO, Feb 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will successively launch 23 new models of residential-use air conditioners for the Japanese market starting April 1. The 2022 lineup comprises six models in the top-of-the-line S Series, featuring outstanding energy efficiency backed by a high Annual Performance Factor (APF), four models in the high-spec SK Series specifically engineered for use in cold regions, six models in the high-performance R Series incorporating an automatic filter cleaning function, and seven models in the standard T Series. Together the 23 new models in four series provide comfortable living spaces for diverse lifestyles.



The latest R Series and T Series models feature new "Direct" buttons on the remote control for improved operability. Previously, users needed to use both the "ON/OFF" button to start the air conditioner, and the "MODE" button to select the operation mode. With the new remote control, users can start the air conditioner simply by pressing any of the Direct buttons (HEAT, COOL, AUTO, FAN, DRY). The temperature adjustment setting has also been improved to allow for greater precision, with the temperature displayed in increments of half a degree Celsius rather than a whole degree as before. The indoor units in the R Series and T Series are of compact dimensions, with a height of only 25cm, allowing for installation even in tight spaces such as above tall windows or below clipped ceilings. The R Series is also equipped with a function allowing linked and synchronized operation with three models of the "roomist" SHK Series of hybrid evaporative warm-mist humidifiers sold by MHI Group firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Corporation.



As with the 2021 models, all units in all series can be easily controlled remotely from a smartphone through connection to a wireless LAN interface (sold separately). These models also continue to incorporate filter holders made from a synthetic resin containing recycled tea leaves, a feature first introduced in the 2018 models, and supporting a major advancement in the effective use of resources. The filter holders are mass-produced at the MHI Thermal Systems factory in Thailand using this unique resin, developed by the Japanese beverage company ITO EN, Ltd. as a means of recycling used tea leaves.



Other notable features of the new models include a "bio-clear" operating mode in which enzymes and urea suppress pollutants trapped by a specially developed filter, an extra-powerful "JET Airflow" operating mode, and a "WARP" operating mode enabling rapid cooling or heating. The S Series and SK Series models feature a fully automatic airflow mode in which sensors control air volume and direction to ensure efficient, uniform room cooling or heating, while the R Series and T Series have a fully automatic airflow operating mode.



MHI Thermal Systems' 2022 lineup of 23 air conditioner models have been developed to meet a wide range of user needs.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





