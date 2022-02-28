

Singapore, Feb 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ("Tiger Brokers Singapore") has announced a partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore) to promote green sustainability efforts in Singapore. Tiger Brokers, as the lead sponsor with WWF-Singapore, launched the first AR-mazing Tiger Trail at Gardens by the Bay on 26 February, to kickstart the company's sustainability agenda in 2022. WWF-Singapore's AR-mazing Tiger Trail will feature a 3-part island-wide trail that focuses on tiger conservation and other key environmental causes impacting the planet today, using art as a vehicle to educate, spark discussion and action. Today, there are approximately 3,900 tigers left in the wild. According to WWF-Singapore, the overall tiger populations are declining and many are still at risk. In some areas of Southeast Asia such as Cambodia, Lao PDR and Vietnam within the last 25 years, tigers have completely disappeared. Eng Thiam Choon, Chief Executive Officer, Tiger Brokers (Singapore), shared "Together with WWF-Singapore, we aim to raise global awareness of the importance of tiger conservation efforts globally and across Asia. Celebrating Tiger Brokers' 8th anniversary this year, the year of the tiger and this initiative relates well with our brand identity and Tiger Mascot. More importantly, it kickstarts our journey as a force for good for the environment, society, and community at large. As an innovative FinTech company, there is more we can do beyond just finance. Being one of the leading online brokerage companies, our focus lies in creating a better shared future for everyone. Since our inception seven years ago, we have been actively seeking ways to support people's global investing strategies through cutting-edge technologies. Similarly, our collaboration with WWF-Singapore leverages technology to raise awareness and engagement on the importance of maintaining biodiversity and a balanced ecosystem. We hope that the WWF-Singapore's AR-mazing Tiger Trail campaign, featuring exceptional art pieces, will inspire individuals to do the right thing and raise awareness to protect our ecosystem. Together, we can do more to reverse the decline of wildlife than we can alone. Let's immerse ourselves in the fascinating art world and empower more people to get involved in WWF-Singapore's conservation work." "WWF-Singapore is thankful for the support from our esteemed partners such as Tiger Brokers, who have made the WWF-Singapore's AR-mazing Tiger Trail possible. We hope that individuals and businesses will learn from this artistic trail and be inspired to play a more active role in tackling the climate crisis and protecting our natural biodiversity," said Mr. R. Raghunathan, CEO of WWF-Singapore. Putting on a Green Lens Sustainability will continue to be a key agenda in Tiger Broker's long-term strategy. As a first step, Tiger Brokers Singapore, in line with MAS' Green FinTech agenda, will be applying a "Green Lens" on all its business operations. Since its inception in 2014, the company has been focusing on reducing its carbon footprint and actively promoting green and sustainable development by using artificial intelligence to develop its internet platform and online financial applications, going paperless and using energy-saving infrastructure. This has a significant impact given that Tiger Brokers as of the end of third quarter of 2021 has over 1.767 million account opening customers worldwide and over 612,000 deposit clients worldwide, all of which are conducted in a paperless way, eliminating the need for users to go to prepare physical documents and reducing carbon emissions because of not having to visit a physical office. At the group level, Tiger Brokers will be expanding its Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) research team, combining its own technology and business advantages around ESG, the company hopes to use its own strength to help support sustainable issues such as carbon neutrality transition. Promoting Green Investment for the Future Amidst growing awareness of ESG and understanding of the role investors play in supporting a shift towards sustainable development, Tiger Brokers aims to empower them to go beyond managing the ESG risks in their portfolios, to also create positive and measurable environmental impact from their investment activities. Today, retail investors can easily access and invest in over 60 sustainable funds that are on Tiger Broker Singapore's platform. This includes widely traded funds such as United Smart Sustainable Singapore Bond Fund and Fidelity Sustainable Asia Equity Fund. The company also aims to increase the number of sustainable funds substantially by 2022 by working closely with its partners. "Retail investors have increasingly been wanting to do their part for planet earth and make a positive difference by investing in companies with higher Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings and business practices," said Mr Eng. Recent studies have shown that young investors (millennials and Gen X) are more likely to consider social responsibility alongside their other investment strategies. In a research conducted on ESG and Socially Responsible Investing (SRI), the majority of the financial advisors (69%) surveyed felt that SRI will play a larger role in their practices. According to financial data provider Morningstar, investors globally poured $142.5 billion into sustainable funds in the fourth quarter of last year, 12 per cent up on the previous quarter. ESG assets may hit $53 trillion by 2025, a third of global AUM based on estimation from Bloomberg. Tiger Brokers continues to support equity financing and serve the real economy. The company continues to support the development of green companies and help green companies raise funds and go public. In 2021, Tiger Brokers served as the underwriter for ATRenew Inc. and helped it get listed on the New York Stock Exchange. ATRenew Inc. became the "first ESG stock" in China, and its integrated low-carbon circular economy platform has been welcomed by many users in China. "We are seeing a growing interest among investors investing in sustainable funds. Tiger Brokers Singapore will continue to evolve to become more lifestyle-centric, appealing to the young investors, and aligning with their interest in social responsibility and sustainability investing," added Mr Eng. The Tiger Trade mobile application is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For media enquiries, please contact:

PRecious Communications for Tiger Brokers (Singapore)

Email: tiger@preciouscomms.com This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Any views shared with Prospective Clients ("Prospects") are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. This may also be predicated on assumptions that are made by Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd about the Prospects' investment objectives and risk profile. Our suggestive and sample views extended to Prospects are not to be considered as recommendations made by the Company. Suggestions provided are also based on information that may be shared by the Prospects, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which Tiger Brokers in not in a position to verify. About Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd (herein "Tiger Brokers") may, to the extent permitted by law, participate or invest in other transactions with the issuer of the products referred to herein, perform services or solicit business from such issuers, and/or have a position or effect transactions in the securities or options thereof. The information herein is for recipient's information only and not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy. Any date or price information is indicative only and may be changed without prior notice. All opinions expressed and facts referred to herein are subject to change without notice. The information herein was obtained and derived from sources that we believe are reliable, but while reasonable care has been taken to ensure that stated facts are accurate and opinions are fair and reasonable, Tiger Brokers does not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. The information expressed herein is current and does not constitute an offer, recommendation or solicitation, nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future stock performance. Investment involves risk. The price of investment instruments can and do fluctuate, and any individual instrument may experience upward or downward movements, and under certain circumstances may even become valueless. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. In preparing this information, we did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person or affiliated companies. Before making an investment decision, you should speak to a financial adviser to consider whether this information is appropriate to your needs, objectives and circumstances. Tiger Brokers assumes no fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences financial or otherwise arising from trading in securities if opinions and information in this document may be relied upon.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily Finance, Environment, Funds & Equities

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

