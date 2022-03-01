Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:52 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu Limited Announces Recruitment Plans

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the following new graduate recruitment plans for fiscal 2023, as well as its mid-career recruitment plans for fiscal 2022.


For its new graduate recruitment plan for fiscal 2023, Fujitsu plans to hire approx. 750 new graduates as in the previous year. In fiscal 2022, Fujitsu plans to further increase the number of career recruits without specifying a target number. In doing so, Fujitsu aims to acquire talent to drive the five technology sectors to support Fujitsu's seven "Key Focus Areas" within the Uvance brand, as well as realize Fujitsu's Purpose to "make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."

Fujitsu will continue to conduct year-round recruitment, accepting applications from final-year university and graduate students, as well as those that have already graduated throughout the year.

Under its job-based human resources management system, Fujitsu will recruit global talent to assign the right people to the right jobs. In addition, Fujitsu will offer appropriate compensation (including individual compensation) based on the level of responsibility and expertise.

The Fujitsu Group aims to be a company in which talented, passionate people with a strong sense of purpose can contribute to the resolution of issues facing society and customers on a global scale, and all employees can continue to take on challenges and grow toward the realization of their own purpose.

Moreover, Fujitsu will conduct fair recruitment in accordance with the "Request for Employment and Recruitment Activity for University Students who are Graduating in FY2022" issued by the Japanese government.

(1) Key Focus Areas :
Based on its vision of society in the year 2030, Fujitsu formulated seven Key Focus Areas that are comprised of the four cross-industry areas ("Vertical Areas") "Sustainable Manufacturing," "Consumer Experience," "Healthy Living," "Trusted Society," and the three technology platforms ("Horizontal Areas") "Digital Shifts," "Business Applications," and "Hybrid IT," based on Fujitsu's vision of society in the year 2030
(2) Key Technologies :
Fujitsu's technology strategy centers on five technology areas: "Computing," "Network," "AI," "Data & Security," and "Converging Technologies."

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Feb 25, 2022 13:54 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Leads Development of Energy-efficient CPUs and Photonics Smart NIC for Next-generation Green Data Centers Under NEDO Program
Feb 24, 2022 10:01 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Launches Sustainable 5G vRAN to Deliver Potential Reductions in CO2 Emissions of over 50%
Feb 21, 2022 09:29 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Delivers New Resource Toolkit to Offer Guidance on Ethical Impact of AI Systems
Feb 18, 2022 17:14 HKT/SGT
KDDI Successfully Turns on the World's First 5G Standalone Open RAN Site Powered by vRAN in Japan
Feb 17, 2022 09:45 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Outlines Vision for Sustainable Network Technologies at MWC Barcelona 2022
Feb 15, 2022 14:30 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Honored with the Mayor's Award 2021 as an "Osaka City Leading Company in Women's Participation," Receives First Prize in Large-Scale Enterprise Category
Feb 14, 2022 14:59 HKT/SGT
Rui Machida of Fujitsu RedWave Signs Contract with WNBA Washington Mystics
Feb 10, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Accelerates Search for Optimal Formulation of Semiconductor Materials with Quantum Computing Technology
Feb 8, 2022 09:26 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu, Carnegie Mellon University Collaborate to Develop 'Social Digital Twin' Technology for Smart Cities
Feb 7, 2022 09:10 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2022 List of "World's Most Admired Companies" for Fourth Year Running
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       