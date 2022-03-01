Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 09:52 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fujitsu Ltd Fujitsu Limited Announces Recruitment Plans

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the following new graduate recruitment plans for fiscal 2023, as well as its mid-career recruitment plans for fiscal 2022.



For its new graduate recruitment plan for fiscal 2023, Fujitsu plans to hire approx. 750 new graduates as in the previous year. In fiscal 2022, Fujitsu plans to further increase the number of career recruits without specifying a target number. In doing so, Fujitsu aims to acquire talent to drive the five technology sectors to support Fujitsu's seven "Key Focus Areas" within the Uvance brand, as well as realize Fujitsu's Purpose to "make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."



Fujitsu will continue to conduct year-round recruitment, accepting applications from final-year university and graduate students, as well as those that have already graduated throughout the year.



Under its job-based human resources management system, Fujitsu will recruit global talent to assign the right people to the right jobs. In addition, Fujitsu will offer appropriate compensation (including individual compensation) based on the level of responsibility and expertise.



The Fujitsu Group aims to be a company in which talented, passionate people with a strong sense of purpose can contribute to the resolution of issues facing society and customers on a global scale, and all employees can continue to take on challenges and grow toward the realization of their own purpose.



Moreover, Fujitsu will conduct fair recruitment in accordance with the "Request for Employment and Recruitment Activity for University Students who are Graduating in FY2022" issued by the Japanese government.



(1) Key Focus Areas :

Based on its vision of society in the year 2030, Fujitsu formulated seven Key Focus Areas that are comprised of the four cross-industry areas ("Vertical Areas") "Sustainable Manufacturing," "Consumer Experience," "Healthy Living," "Trusted Society," and the three technology platforms ("Horizontal Areas") "Digital Shifts," "Business Applications," and "Hybrid IT," based on Fujitsu's vision of society in the year 2030

(2) Key Technologies :

Fujitsu's technology strategy centers on five technology areas: "Computing," "Network," "AI," "Data & Security," and "Converging Technologies."



About Fujitsu



Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 126,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$34 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Fujitsu Ltd

Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

