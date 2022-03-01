Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 13:55 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHIENG Receives Highest Award among 2021 Outstanding Energy-Efficient and Decarbonizing Industrial Machinery & Systems - Japan Machinery Federation's highest "METI Minister's Award" recognizes MHIENG's CO2 capture system as machinery that contributes to decarbonization

- Awards presented to companies for development and commercialization of outstanding energy-efficient, decarbonizing industrial machinery and systems

TOKYO, Mar 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has been named recipient of the METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) Minister's Award, the highest among the 2021 Outstanding Energy-Efficient and Decarbonizing Industrial Machinery & Systems Awards bestowed by The Japan Machinery Federation (JMF). MHIENG received the award for "KS-21,"(1) an innovative new solvent jointly developed with Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (KEPCO), and its "Advanced KM CDR Process," a cutting-edge carbon capture process adopting the KS-21.

Awards Ceremony

Awards Ceremony

Carbon capture process

The JMF awards are given to promote the adoption and further development of outstanding energy-efficient industrial machinery and systems as well as effectively contribution for decarbonization. The development and widespread adoption of such machinery and systems by the industrial sector are considered indispensable globally toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.



Commercialization of the KS-21 solvent was completed following demonstration testing in 2021 at the Technology Centre Mongstad in Norway, one of the world's largest carbon capture demonstration facilities. MHIENG has also agreed a long-term contract with Drax Group, a renewable energy company based in the United Kingdom, to use the proprietary KS-21 solvent at its power station in North Yorkshire. The project aims to capture and store at least 8 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030 - making it the world's largest carbon capture in power project.(2)



MHI Group today is undertaking strategic initiatives to strengthen its business in products supporting the energy transition, and development of CO2 ecosystems is a core part of those efforts. Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) is garnering attention as an effective means for realizing a carbon neutral society. As of January 2022, MHIENG accounts for the world's highest share with respect to volume of carbon captured from flue gas at commercial plants. By promoting widespread adoption of its high-performance carbon capture technologies globally, the company aims to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions on a global scale. Going forward, MHIENG will continue its efforts to further develop proprietary technologies that will contribute to protecting the earth's environment.



(1) For further information on the KS-21's demonstration testing results and major characteristics, refer to the following press release: https://www.mhi.com/news/211019.html

(2) For information on the carbon capture project jointly underway by MHIENG and Drax, refer to the following press releases:

https://www.mhi.com/news/200624.html

https://www.mhi.com/news/210610.html



The Award-Winning Products



1. Overview



To address global warming, today countries everywhere are vigorously called on to promote large-scale CCS and CCUS projects within constrained budgets.



In response to that call, MHIENG developed technology enabling chemical absorption of the CO2 content of flue gas emissions. The original technology consisted of "KS-1" - a solvent whose high reliability has been confirmed by a track record of deliveries to 13 commercial plants worldwide - and the "KM CDR Process" for carbon capture. The award-winning, cost-saving "Advanced KM CDR Process" supersedes that earlier configuration and incorporates "KS-21" solvent.



2. Major characteristics (compared to KS-1 and generally used amine-based solvent MEA)



a. KS-21 solvent offers lower volatility and higher stability against degradation. Its contributions in terms of reducing absorption reaction heat and capture energy translate to potential economic benefits with respect to lower operating costs for the customer, etc.

b. A low level of amine emissions results in reduced solvent consumption and lighter impact on the environment. (Environmental impact assessment by a third-party institution has yielded highly reliable emissions measurements.)

c. The new system can accommodate carbon capture from a variety of flue gas sources. It supports customers in industrial and infrastructure areas including not only conventional power generation and chemical plants, but also biomass and LNG liquefaction plants, steel and cement factories, waste incineration facilities, etc., from project formulation stages including basic design, pilot demonstration, licensing, etc.



3. Carbon capture information



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sectors: Manufacturing

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

