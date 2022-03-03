Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 3, 2022
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: JCB
JCB launches the IRCTC BoB RuPay JCB Credit Card

TOKYO & MUMBAI, Mar 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. along with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in association with BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) have joined hands to launch the IRCTC BoB RuPay JCB Credit Card.


The new co-branded credit card which was unveiled on 21st February 2022 focuses on offering many special features and benefits to travellers of the Indian railways, the largest rail network in Asia and the world's second largest under one management. Besides offering significant benefits on railway ticket bookings, users of this card will also get multiple benefits for shopping across other categories ranging from groceries to fuel. This card will also be usable across merchants and ATMs globally through the JCB network.

Mr. Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO, JCB International Co., Ltd. said, "We are delighted to partner with BFSL and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) through our esteemed network partner National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch this unique credit card product. Not only with the domestic benefits, but this card has many unique international privileges, including the access to the exclusive JCB in-city lounges across many key travel destinations globally. We are confident the cardmembers will have an excellent and rewarding experience of using this card."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. JCB Cards are accepted at tens of millions of merchants globally through its vast acceptance network. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en

Contacts
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp


Topic: Press release summary
Source: JCB
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

JCB
Jan 13, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
Soft Space Enters into Strategic Partnership with JCB
Dec 15, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and Keychain Implement Offline Payments using NFC
Dec 14, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB expands partnership with Planet to deliver more choice for European merchants accepting payments both in-store and via digital channels
Dec 9, 2021 09:30 HKT/SGT
JCB and Datachain Start Demonstration Experiment to Build a "Digital Currency Exchange Platform"
Nov 29, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
BOB Financial, NPCI and JCB partner to launch Bank of Baroda Credit Cards on RuPay platform
Nov 15, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Enablement of JCB Contactless payment acceptance at all OMNY contactless subway and bus validator screens in New York
Nov 2, 2021 13:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and BOCHK announce JCB Contactless acceptance in the e-payment system of KMB and LWB in Hong Kong
Oct 27, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Ziraat Bank, one of the largest banks in Turkey, has signed a cooperation agreement with JCB
Oct 21, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB identifies Russia as a key growth market for European merchants as cardmembers continually increase online spend
Oct 12, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB appoints award winning B2B agency, Transmission, to lead JCB's brand evolution in Europe
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       