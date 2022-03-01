Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 02:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Kangaroo Punch Club
Kangaroo Punch Club Announces Launch of NFT and P2E Game

New York, NY, Mar 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Kangaroo Punch Club, a collection of 3D unique NFT characters, has announced the launch of its NFT and play-to-earn [P2E] game. These NFTs are designed by VFX artist Eddy Tavus, a renowned 3D designer who, in the last couple of years, has worked with globally recognized companies.

The Kangaroo Punch Club NFTs are made of distinctive traits on the Ethereum blockchain and are packed with utilities. The Kangaroo Punch Club NFT, for one, will serve as an exclusive playable character in the platform's metaverse game, Kangaroo Punch Arena.

Kangaroo Punch Arena

Kangaroo Punch Arena is based on the idea of fighting champions. Players are required to buy their fighters, train them, and enroll them in tournaments. Gamers can earn by boosting the price of their NFTs in the market. They can also generate income by selling their Kangaroo Punch Club NFTs, buying new champions, training them, and winning tournaments.

Kangaroo Punch Club requires prospective gamers to buy one NFT to access the game. The goal of Kangaroo Punch Arena is to face the other Kangaroos in the ring during tournaments, win rewards, and become the undisputed champion.

Each Kangaroo NFT comes with unique characteristics and strengths that can be trained to make them better fighters.

Kangaroo Punch Club has incorporated yet another benefit to owning the Kangaroo NFTs. Ownership of any of the NFTs will grant holders exclusive membership to the prestigious NFT Boxing Club—the biggest boxing money-making championship.

The Quality Roadmap

In an unprecedented fashion, Kangaroo Punch Club has released a strategic, feasible, and purpose-driven roadmap, unlike any in the NFT space.

The first event planned out is Training Camp. Kangaroo Punch Club will welcome the biggest Kangaroo Warriors into the metaverse. All strong, these Kangaroos will fight to win a ton of prizes. The concomitant events—Weight In and The Main Event will get the Kangaroos ready and will help them partake in the biggest fight of the century.

Kangaroo Punch Club, as part of its roadmap, will launch $KANG, a token that will be airdropped to all Kangaroo NFT holders. Kangaroo Punch Club will also institute a charity program. $60,000 will be given to a fight association as part of the Kangaroo Charity program. Furthermore, a game will be launched and in the later months, a new version of the game will be released.

Kangaroo Punch Club is led by a team of forward-driven individuals with experience and knowledge of the booming NFT space.

About Kangaroo Punch Club

This is a collection of 3D unique and utility-replete NFTs designed by one of the most renowned 3D artists, Eddy Tavus. Based on 150 uniquely drawn traits and stored as an ERC-721 token on the Ethereum blockchain, these NFTs will offer gamers an avalanche of opportunities to earn as they play.

Social Links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/punch_club_nft
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kangaroopunch_nft
Medium: https://kangaroopunchclub.com
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/kangaroopunchclub

Media Contact
Brand: Kangaroo Punch Club
Contact: Sara Perkins, Marketing Director
Email: contact@kangaroopunchclub.com
Website: https://kangaroopunchclub.com

SOURCE: Kangaroo Punch Club




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Kangaroo Punch Club

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Sky Technologies to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on Friday, March 4, 2022  
Mar 2, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Kangaroo Punch Club Announces Launch of NFT and P2E Game  
Mar 2, 2022 02:00 HKT/SGT
Wikisoft Corp. Acquires Blockchain Tech Company - Etheralabs LLC  
Mar 1, 2022 23:15 HKT/SGT
FAMEEX Embracing Regulation and Compliance with New Headquarters Announcement in Australia  
Mar 1, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Winklevoss twins and global decacorn invest in US$29M Series A of Singapore-based fintech Volopay as it prepares APAC and MENA expansion  
Mar 1, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and NEC are Onboarding 5G SA Core Using Energy-efficient and High-performance AWS Cloud Computing Services  
Tuesday, March 1, 2022 2:47:00 PM
MHIENG Receives Highest Award among 2021 Outstanding Energy-Efficient and Decarbonizing Industrial Machinery & Systems  
Tuesday, March 1, 2022 1:55:00 PM
Honda India Power Products Limited reaches 5 Million Units Production Milestone in February 2022  
Tuesday, March 1, 2022 12:13:00 PM
Singapore Court Orders Largest Block of Illegal Streaming Sites in Singapore  
Mar 1, 2022 10:22 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Limited Announces Recruitment Plans  
Tuesday, March 1, 2022 9:52:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Public-Private Partnerships
7   March
Virtual
MOVE Last Mile 2022
8   March
Virtual
Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs)
9   March
Virtual
SEA Digital Week 2022
9  -  11   March
South East Asia
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       