Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 12:16 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Joins "ACT FOR SKY," a voluntary organization working for the Commercialization, Promotion and Expansion of Domestically Produced SAF Aims to raise awareness of SAF and contribute to the decarbonization of the aviation sector

TOKYO, Mar 2, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) is pleased to announce that today it has joined "ACT FOR SKY," a voluntary organization established jointly by JGC Holdings Corporation Co.,Ltd., REVO International Inc. All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and Japan Airlines Co.,Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President: AKASAKA Yuji, Representative Director) that works to commercialize, promote and expand the use of domestically produced sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)(1).



"ACT FOR SKY" with "ACT" representing the cooperation and collaboration by companies committed to take "action" for these goals-will aim to raise awareness among citizens and companies of the importance of SAF, carbon neutrality and achieving a circular economy. Applying expertise across relevant industries, the four founding companies will coordinate the activity of other member companies as well.



MHI is embarking on a project to develop a commercial-scale supply chain for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) derived by biomass gasification integrated with FT synthesis technology(2). By achieving reduction in greenhouse gas emissions caused by jet fuels, the Company will contribute to mitigating the aviation industry's impact on the global environment.



Background



- A rapidly growing global need to reduce CO2 emissions has called for the aviation industry to accelerate the development, production, distribution, and use of SAF. This fuel is sourced from sustainable resources such as tallow (animal oils and fats), used cooking oil (UCO), biomass, municipal solid waste, exhaust gases, and CO2.

- As global SAF demand grows, a stable supply of domestically produced SAF is considered essential in Japan. However, domestically produced SAF has not been commercialized yet, and establishing stable supply chain, from procurement of feedstock to supply of SAF, remains an urgent issue.

- Compared to Europe and the U.S, where SAF is already being commercialized, and its awareness is relatively strong, it is necessary to raise the awareness of SAF in Japan as well.



Overview of activities



- Promotion of the members' activities toward decarbonization and a circular economy through the domestic production of SAF

- Discussions and analysis on the costs to achieve these goals

- Raise awareness on carbon neutrality, through local governments and education

- Exchanging information among members, for next actions

- Share information on how other countries are acting for SAF promotion

- Identify common issues for domestic SAF production, and share the information and analysis gathered with related organizations



Specific member initiatives



ACT FOR SKY consists of the following 16 members (as of March 2, 2022).



"ACT" member companies: Companies/organizations directly involved in domestic SAF business

(founding companies in bold)



Future development



Along with a variety of other stakeholders, ACT FOR SKY will promote and expand the domestic production of SAF, which will lead to the development of aviation network in Japan and the industry related to SAF production. Together, we will establish a sustainable society.



ACT FOR SKY logo

Created by: Housui Yamaguchi, calligrapher

Behind the logo design:

Blue ink: A beautiful blue sky

Calligraphic style: Dynamic, linked to action

Symbolism of calligraphy: Japan, domestic production



(1) SAF is a fuel achieving significantly lower CO2 emissions compared to the conventional jet fuel over its life cycle, from production or collection of feedstock (such as biomass, used cooking oil, or exhaust gas) to manufacturing and combustion. Existing infrastructure can be used without modification.

(2) Gasification and FT (Fischer-Tropsch) synthesis technology: a technology whereby solid materials such as wood cellulose are reacted with water vapor and a small amount of oxygen in a gasifier to produce carbon monoxide and hydrogen (gasification), which are then synthesized into liquid hydrocarbons (fuel) in an FT reactor using a catalyst (Fischer-Tropsch Process).



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sectors: Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

