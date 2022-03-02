Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 15:17 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC Supports the Fight Against the Epidemic, Free "Cloud, Network, Security" Anti-epidemic Trio Pack Ensures Business Continuity Together, We Fight the Epidemic. Safeguard Cybersecurity in Full Swing

HONG KONG, Mar 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC Telecom", "the Group", SEHK: 1883) today announced the full support to Hong Kong enterprises with free "Cloud, Network, Security" anti-epidemic trio pack, empowering enterprises to keep away from network attacks, safeguard employees and business operations under the severe epidemic. CITIC Telecom CPC strives to work with local enterprises to fight the epidemic and cyber threats together.

The epidemic has posed an unprecedented hit across all industries. Enterprises make use of different strategies to change their business models and fight the epidemic with their employees together. The current tough business environment is a challenge to many enterprises. Not only do enterprises and their employees have to address the epidemic, they also have to face the ever-increasing and complex cybersecurity risks, which lead to a significant impact to business operations. In response to this situation, CITIC Telecom CPC provides free "Cloud, Network, Security" anti-epidemic trio pack, which focuses on cloud backup, network connectivity and endpoint security to protect enterprises from network attacks. The trio pack helps safeguard employees and business operations, giving enterprises greater peace of mind during the epidemic.



CITIC Telecom CPC understands there is still a long way to go in the epidemic battle and therefore proactively contributes to the society by providing "Cloud, Network, Security" anti-epidemic trio pack to ensure business continuity. The three services include:



1. Cloud backup - protects endpoint data security through SmartCLOUD(TM) BRR A2C cloud backup solution, enabling flexible data backup of remote employees' personal devices.



2. Network connectivity - ensures remote access security through TrueCONNECT(TM) Remote with IPSec or SSL encryption, providing secure connectivity for employee devices at home.



3. Endpoint security - protects remote devices and employees from network attacks through TrustCSI(TM) EDR endpoint threat detection and response service. 24x7 real-time endpoint threat monitoring and response provides comprehensive endpoint protection for enterprises.



"The epidemic is very severe in Hong Kong, placing heavy pressure across many industries. As a trusted ICT partner for enterprises, we leverage the Group's power and resources to support companies of all sizes to get through this tough time. We protect their business operations from being hindered by the epidemic or network attacks, and also offer a secure and reliable working environment for their remote workers. CITIC Telecom CPC will continue to join hands with every sector in the society to combat the epidemic, and we look forward to win the battle as soon as possible," said Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC.



About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 19 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, we offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.



For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



