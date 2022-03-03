Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, March 3, 2022
Thursday, 3 March 2022, 01:16 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Statement on Russian Local Manufacturing and Vehicle Imports

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Like everyone around the world, Toyota is watching the ongoing developments in Ukraine with great concern for the safety of people of Ukraine and hopes for a safe return to peace as soon as possible.

As a company with operations in Ukraine and Russia, our priority in dealing with this crisis is to ensure the safety of all our team members, retailer staff, and supply chain partners.

We are also monitoring global developments and will make necessary decisions as required.

The business status of Toyota's European operations is as follows:
- Toyota in Ukraine (sales and after sales operations; 37 retail locations) has stopped all activities as of 24 February.
- Toyota in Russia (sales and after sales operations; 168 retail locations; and one plant in St Petersburg manufacturing RAV4 and Camry models for the Russian market mainly): Toyota Motor Russia will stop production at its St-Petersburg plant from 4 March and has stopped imports of vehicles, until further notice, due to supply chain disruptions.
- Other manufacturing and sales operations in the rest of Europe are not impacted.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/.


Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
