  Thursday, March 3, 2022
Thursday, 3 March 2022
Source: Polygon Studios
Polygon Studios Announces Official Strategic Partnership with Poriverse

Bangalore, India, Mar 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Polygon (formerly MATIC) - one of the leading blockchain ecosystems, along with their NFT and blockchain gaming arm, Polygon Studios, has just announced their strategic partnership with Poriverse - the first NFT Game allows players to lend and trade NFT to earn more. This partnership is expected to open a new chapter for the NFT Game industry.

The NFT Game with play-to-earn (P2E) concept has soared in 2021 which has increased the numbers of crypto gamers around the world. However, this "gold rush" has posed new challenges for NFT Game players due to increasingly high initial investment which makes it hard for newbie gamers with low-budget to start. Poriverse provides an innovative solution to solve that problem effectively for creating more value to communities, by taking advantage of NFT and blockchain technology.

First time NFT Game players are allowed to put their NFTs for rent and lend NFTs among each other to earn more money. The cost of entry would be lowered for not only experienced crypto gamers, NFTs holders who want to diversify their portfolio, but also newcomers in the P2E market. PORI supports NFT renting technology, which ensures NFTs renting is fair and secure, eliminating the risk of losing ownership of for-rent NFTs. Users have to pay a rental fee at the negotiated price on the marketplace, yet all of the revenue generated by the rental NFT will belong to them.

To assist in the promotion of a rental platform for NFT gaming assets, Poriverse has entered a partnership with Polygon Studios, Polygon's NFT, metaverse, and gaming arm. Through this venture, Polygon Studios will help to highlight the benefits Poriverse is bringing to crypto gamers.

This lending mechanism creates an equal chance for NFT Game players to start their earning journey in this industry with an entry cost as low as $360. Furthermore, Poriverse would offer a game metaverse, in which different worlds could be created, designed, owned, and traded among players, world developers, game investors to unlock greater earning opportunities.

"We aim to create a game that brings sustainable benefits in both financial and entertainment. Once players enter Poriverse, they will experience the 3D high-interactive world with simple but fun gameplay. PORI is created with a straightforward principle: Community is the winner. All designed mechanics in our game are for every user to earn and win better, with a great amount of fairness. There are more unique mechanics and designs of the game which aim to empower users to make the most earning possible. Stay tuned with us to catch your winnings." Do Hoang Minh Quan - CEO Poriverse said.

"We appreciate Poriverse's endeavor to expand the opportunities for new players to join NFT games and earn, as well as their effort to create not only an earning game but also an enjoyable one. Together with Poriverse's innovative and passionate team in blockchain and Game, we expect to bring NFT Game forwards." Sure Shivangi Pandey - Partner Success Lead at Polygon Studios said.

