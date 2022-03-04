Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 4, 2022
Friday, 4 March 2022, 16:33 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI Announces Changes in Executive-level Personnel

TOKYO, Mar 4, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, Ltd. (MHIAEL), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has announced the appointment of Masanori Ushida as President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2022. He succeeds Katsuyuki Shimauchi, who will continue to serve as Member of the Board of MHIAEL after serving as the first President & CEO of MHIAEL for more than seven years.

Mr. Ushida assumes the role of President & CEO after serving as Member of the Board and Senior Vice President of Commercial Engines since October 2020. He brings his more than 30 years of experience in MHI's aerospace business which includes multiple leadership roles ranging from manufacturing engineering, engine design to program management. He has also successfully grown MHIAEL's commercial engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business to become one of the company's core businesses.

During his tenure as President & CEO, Mr. Shimauchi has successfully led the establishment of MHIAEL by ways of company split from MHI in October 2014 and managed to grow its revenues in three folds by 2019. He has also successfully navigated the company through one of the most challenging periods in aerospace history and formed a pathway for continued and further growth of the business including establishment of MHIAEL's second production site in Nagasaki.
Commenting on the appointment, Katsuyuki Shimauchi said, "The time has now come for me to step down and hand over to the next generation. Mr. Ushida is a tested leader who has successfully led our commercial engine programs with deep industry expertise and a fundamental understanding of our business. He also has a proven track record of building strong relationships with our stake holders, including customers and business partners. This is a crucial time for aero engine business, and I am very confident that he will help advance MHIAEL's further growth."

Masanori Ushida added, "I am honored to take up this opportunity at such an important time for MHIAEL. Under Mr. Shimauchi's strong leadership, MHI's aero engine business has grown significantly and strengthened our position in the aviation industry. Inheriting his great achievements, I look forward to continue working with our customers, business partners and our team to realize our full potential."


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi-global.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mar 4, 2022 16:12 HKT/SGT
MHI Group Presents "Best Innovation 2021" Awards for Activities that Contribute to Mitigating Impacts on the Global Environment
Mar 3, 2022 16:51 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for Japan's First LNG-fueled Ferry
Mar 2, 2022 12:16 HKT/SGT
MHI Joins "ACT FOR SKY," a voluntary organization working for the Commercialization, Promotion and Expansion of Domestically Produced SAF
Mar 1, 2022 13:55 HKT/SGT
MHIENG Receives Highest Award among 2021 Outstanding Energy-Efficient and Decarbonizing Industrial Machinery & Systems
Feb 28, 2022 14:27 HKT/SGT
MHI Receives Silver Rating in EcoVadis 2022 Sustainability Survey for Third Consecutive Time
Feb 28, 2022 14:14 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch 23 Models of Residential-use Room Air Conditioners for the Japanese Market in 2022
Feb 24, 2022 11:41 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Celebrates Commercial Operation Launch of Brighter Future Solar Project
Feb 23, 2022 08:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power to Establish Hydrogen Power Demonstration Facility "Takasago Hydrogen Park" at Takasago Machinery Works
Feb 22, 2022 10:44 HKT/SGT
MHI: Contract Renewed on O&M Services for "Skytrain" APM System at Miami International Airport
Feb 21, 2022 16:06 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Concludes Licensing Agreement with Mitsui E&S Machinery on Production and Sale of MET Turbochargers
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       