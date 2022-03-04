Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 4, 2022
Friday, 4 March 2022, 17:17 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota: Statement Concerning the Fuel Efficiency Performance of Our Coaster Small Bus

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 4, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has learned that the actual fuel economy performance of the Toyota Coaster small bus featuring the N04C engine (with a urea selective catalytic reduction system) developed and manufactured by Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino) and subject to Japan's 2016 exhaust emission regulations (Post-post New Long-term Emissions Regulations), is lower than as stated in its official specification values. We would like to apologize for any inconvenience and concern this might cause customers who are currently using Toyota Coaster buses equipped with the engine in question.

Findings

As part of Hino's investigation into applications for certification of the emissions and fuel economy of engines subject to the 2016 exhaust emission regulations (Post-post New Long-term Emissions Regulations), technical verification revealed that the actual fuel efficiency performance of the N04C compact engine (with a urea selective catalytic reduction system) mounted on the Toyota Coaster did not meet the values specified.

Hino is currently investigating the cause of the discrepancy in the figures and whether any intentional wrongdoing has occurred. The engine performance issue that has been determined has no impact on driving functionality and does not pose any safety concerns.

Subject vehicle models:
Models: Coaster, Coaster Big Van
Number of units: Approx. 3,000
Production period: July 2019 - January 2022
Production plant: Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.

Customer service

For affected customers, Hino will confirm the correct specifications and, in consultation with Hino, Toyota will take appropriate action. New shipments of the Toyota Coaster with the engine in question have concluded toward the previously scheduled launch of a new version of the Toyota Coaster.

Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience or concern this might cause affected customers. We will promptly review the situation and take appropriate measures.


