Saturday, 5 March 2022, 00:00 HKT/SGT
GROW Announces the Opening of Its Sri Lanka Office

Colombo, Sri Lanka, Mar 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - GROW, an incubation service for blockchain and emerging technology projects, has announced the opening of its operational offices in Sri Lanka. Located in One Galle Face Tower, Colombo, the GROW office opening had in attendance personnel from all sectors of government, including Namal Rajapaksa, the Sri Lanka Minister of Digital Technology and Enterprise Development.

At the ceremony, Namal Rajapaksa relayed the Sri Lanka government's stance on the remarkable achievement.

"We are proud and happy to have you guys here as young entrepreneurs in the blockchain technology sector and taking Sri Lanka, leading Sri Lanka into the new era. As a Government, myself, my secretaries here, the Central Bank, Deputy Governors, all of us, are excited to be here today and to welcome you all," Minister Rajapaksa said.

GROW is Committed to Bolstering Innovation and Adoption of New Technologies

GROW aims at harnessing innovation in the budding Web3 space, creating innovation for youths, building sustainable business models via Web3, and advancing a national strategy for Web3 education with an emphasis on gaming, token economics, and the metaverse.

GROW capitalizes on Sri Lanka's refreshing approach to new technologies and developing markets like Web3, blockchain, and the metaverse. GROW recognizes the untapped potential that is the South Asian market and has set up an operating base in Colombo. This move, GROW hopes, will inspire other emerging platforms in the new technology space to leverage Sri Lanka's excellent approach to these new markets.

GROW is pioneering the introduction of lenient and progressive legislative regulations and policies that will aid Web3 experts in developing decentralized applications [DApps] and ecosystems that will open an avalanche of earning opportunities for the people of Sri Lanka. Additionally, GROW is committed to creating national awareness about these emerging markets and highlighting the undeniable positive impacts on the economy.

Peter Carroll, CEO & Founder of GROW, while speaking at the opening ceremony, reiterated GROW's commitment to recognizing and widening the opportunities in the metaverse, blockchain, gaming, and Web3 markets. Mr. Carroll believes forward-thinking leadership could put Sri Lanka at the center stage—as a vehicle for the proliferation of these exciting and newfangled technologies.

"New technological economies are combining with widespread technological infrastructure and forming the building blocks of our economic future. How they are utilized and regulated will define social mobility for today's youth. At GROW, we firmly believe these times are part of a shift, from the innovation phase of a technology breakout to the early adoption phase of the blockchain-based industries of Web 3.0," CEO Peter Carroll further said.

Citing "sandbox" as what Sri Lanka could be, GROW's founder unequivocally stated that Colombo could be one of the leading hubs for frontier technologies globally.

"I mean, think about it, what drives an entrepreneur? Building! We build ideas, products, and businesses, so what could be more exciting than being here in Colombo and helping to develop the people, economy, and tech infrastructure of a $120 billion state-of-the-art Smart City?

For us, the answer is simple: nothing! We want to engage with the blue-chip companies of Web 3.0 like Animoca Brands, Polygon and encourage them to help us drive opportunity, to educate and build traction because we believe Central and Southern Asia can drive actual adoption.", Peter Carroll said.

About GROW

GROW is an incubation service for blockchain-based projects and emerging markets like Web3 and the metaverse. GROW aims at facilitating the real-world impact of blockchain technology. To achieve this, GROW offers a complete set of innovative features and ideas, advisory networks, and connections for Web3 builders.

Social Links
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/growgrouphq/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrowGroupHQ
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/79858038/admin/
Medium: https://thegrowgroup.medium.com/

Media Contact
Brand: GROW
Contact: Ash McDowell, Executive Assistant
Email: ash.m@thegrowgroup.com
Website: https://thegrowgroup.com/

