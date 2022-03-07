Monday, 7 March 2022, 12:45 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Mar 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that the Company has been included as an eligible stock of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, with effect from March 7, 2022, pursuant to the Announcement on Adjustment of the Stock List of Hong Kong Stock Connect issued by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on March 7, 2022. Mainland investors can directly trade the Company's stock after the Company is included as an eligible stock of the Shenzhen - Hong Kong stock connect.



The Company believes the inclusion of the shares of the Company in the trading mechanism of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect demonstrates market recognition of the Company's investment value and growth prospects. The Company believes the inclusion will allow the Company to access a broader investor base in Mainland China and further expand the shareholder base of the Company, increase the trading liquidity of the shares of the Company, support the sustainable growth of the Company in the long term.



The Company would like to thank the shareholders and investors of the Company for their continued support. The Company will continue to strive to develop its business to consolidate the healthcare market and create value for its shareholders.



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020



