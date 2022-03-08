Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 10:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Infocus International Introduces a Brand-New Online Workshop on Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power

Singapore, Mar 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched a brand new online workshop - Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power and it will be commencing live on the 28th of March 2022.



A business-focused training course designed to provide business developers with an accessible and concise, yet comprehensive understanding into how advanced utility-scale solar power projects are providing greater value to the industry, its investors and energy system planners alike.



'Dispatchable' solar power projects are crucial to the scalability of solar within energy systems, increasing its ability to replace conventional thermal power capacity while maintaining power system flexibility and resilience. Compared to traditional solar-only projects, new considerations include the components required and the project design, development and integration processes involved. Understanding the market drivers and new revenue opportunities that such hybrid, multi-technology projects create are key to making the business case.



This course will lead attendees through the technologies, processes and financial return and risk considerations for those involved in dispatchable solar project development, with a particular focus on solar + storage. Explanations will be provided in clear, business-friendly language accessible to non-engineers. If you need a valuable, up-to-the-minute and independent introduction to these crucial trends in the future development of solar power projects, this online course provides a unique learning opportunity.



Course Sessions



Market trends and business cases driving 'dispatchable' solar power

Integrating utility-scale solar power with battery storage

Hybrid projects, hydrogen integration and other solutions to dispatchable solar power

Economic variables and sizing of solar + storage projects



Among the key points to be addressed



What are the market factors driving integrated solar + storage projects?

How can the addition of storage and other flexibility solutions create new revenue opportunities?

Which other technology integration trends are emerging, including hybridisation & hydrogen?

How are competitive tenders and utility & regulatory requirements driving dispatchable solar?

What do examples from around the world indicate about changing market environments?

What are the key considerations around plant design, components and grid connectivity?

How do economic & financial aspects of solar with/without storage compare?

How does solar resource assessment data feed into project design, sizing and site selection?

How much storage or flexible capacity is needed, and which technologies are most appropriate?



Want to learn more?



Simply email to emilia[at]infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/dispatchable-solar.



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210

Email: emilia[at]infocusevent.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





