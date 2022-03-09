Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 23:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Top CX Leaders to Explore the Potential of CX, and Enlighten Businesses in the ASEAN Market The 6th global edition of the Trescon's World CX Summit - ASEAN, will virtually gather top-notch influential personalities in ASEAN's CX landscape. Notable speakers include Raymond Tan, Nate Brown, Janelle Estes, Michelle Huff, Evan Tanuhardja, Alicia Calin, Veda Menon, Shivakumar Ganesan, Sarah Mathews, Sonali Verma, Avis Easteal, Lau Yin May, Julian Neo & more.

Singapore, Mar 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The ASEAN edition of the World CX Summit is set to take place virtually to explore the future of CX through re-engineering and re-inventing innovative strategies, tech trends, and possibilities in CX. The Summit will focus on the importance of digital transformation and how it can be applied across all aspects of a business to transform the way customers engage. The event will be bringing together the leaders that shape how businesses approach customer experience and emerging technologies.



Taking place on 24 March 2022, the event will virtually gather CX stakeholders from across the region. #TresconCX will feature keynotes from thought-leaders, industry experts, private networking sessions, secure audio-visual meetings, private meetings and more from thought leaders in ASEAN.



ASEAN countries, over the years, have seen economic growth which is driven by innovation, where CX is the new battleground. It is one area that is often overlooked in the race to develop new products that can make a difference in customer satisfaction, loyalty, and repeat purchases and customer retention. Reports suggest that customer experience is one among the list of top priority for ASEAN enterprises in a post-pandemic world.



These businesses of today are aiming nothing less than to provide a better CX to increase customer satisfaction and lifetime value of their brand; improve customer engagement, satisfaction, and retention; improve conversion rates; improve marketing return on investment or ROI, and the most important of all - improve brand loyalty, advocacy, and reputation.



To address these concerns, World CX Summit will feature prominent experts such as:

- Raymond Tan, Director of Customer Responsiveness Department Ministry of Manpower, Singapore

- Nate Brown, Chief Experience Officer, Officium Labs, US

- Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer, UserTesting, US

- Michelle Huff, Chief Marketing Officer, UserTesting, US

- Evan Tanuhardja, Head of Presales APAC, LivePerson, Sydney, Australia

- Alicia Calin, Customer Workflows Solution Lead, Asia, Servicenow

- Veda Menon, Head of Sales, ASEAN, Uniphore

- Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-founder, and CEO, Exotel, India

- Ashlyn Rodrigues, Head of Customer Success, Global Clients APAC, LinkedIn Singapore

- Avis Easteal, Head of Consumer, LUXASIA, Singapore

- Lau Yin May, Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Malaysia Airlines Berhad, Malaysia

- Sonali Verma, Head, Customer Experience and Innovation, Regional Bancassurance, Manulife Asia, Singapore

- Mary Drumond, Chief Marketing Officer, Worthix, US

- Chatrudee Ngamvalairatt, EVP, Customer Experience Management, Bank of Ayudhya - Krungsri, Thailand and

- Sarah Mathews, Global Head of Destination Marketing, TripAdvisor APAC, Hong Kong

- Harish Agarwala, Head of Customer Experience Strategy for SEA, India and HK, Qualtrics to name a few.



World CX Summit - ASEAN will cover current topics including accelerating digital transformation, changing customer behaviors, art and science of leveraging data, automating contact centers, building a future-ready organization using cloud, digital experience platforms, navigating changing customer expectations and much more.



"We are at the threshold of implementing a new digital customer experience that transforms customer service delivery, as organizations are increasingly becoming data-driven and analytics-led organizations that understand how to leverage future-tech to deliver a world-class customer experience," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The event is Powered by - UserTesting; Platinum Sponsors - LIVEPERSON; Gold Sponsors - ServiceNow, Uniphore, & Exotel; Silver Sponsor - Qualtrics & Bronze Sponsor - Outsystems.

The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



For more information visit: https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/cx/asean/



About World CX Summit



World CX Summit ASEAN aims to bring CX Leaders and Marketers "all under one roof" together to discuss how the latest technologies and customer insights can be combined to change CX as we know it. The summit will host a combination of insightful sessions, case studies, panel discussions, and workshops sure to deliver actionable insights that attendees can apply to their Customer Experience strategies.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

JagritiJaiswal

CorporateCommunications

media@tresconglobal.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

