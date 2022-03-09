Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 09:39 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EC Healthcare EC Healthcare's Chairman Eddy Tang Further Increases Shareholdings With Strong Confidence in the Group's Future Development

HONG KONG, Mar 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce that the Group's Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Tang Chi Fai ("Mr. Tang") acquired a total 1,000,000 shares of the Company on the market for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$ 7.246 million at an average price of HK$7.2465 per Share. Prior to this transaction, Mr. Tang had already increased shareholdings 3 times this year with a total of 1.15 million increased shares and the average price was $9.194, $8.49 & $8.18 per share. After the transaction, Mr. Tang is interested in an aggregate of 721,927,610 Shares and his equity stake in the Group increased from 61.18% to 61.26%



In the past year, EC Healthcare has actively integrated the healthcare market through organic growth and acquisitions to further consolidate leading market position. As the epidemic has raged on in Hong Kong now, the Group also actively provides anti-epidemic medical services to the public through its general outpatient clinics, specialist clinics, health check centers, vaccine centers and laboratory centers. Looking forward, the Group remain confident for the long-term strong business growth momentum and will keep investing in IT, brand and service to provide better services to the public.



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism. The Group is a constituent stock of Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL, NEW MEDICAL CENTER and Prime Medical Centres, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020



