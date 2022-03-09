Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 12:29 HKT/SGT
Source: Mazda
New Mazda CX-60 Crossover SUV Makes Its Appearance in Europe
- First Mazda Large Product group model, significantly enhanced driving pleasure, outstanding environmental and safety performance -

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 9, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - On March 8, Mazda Motor Europe unveiled its new crossover SUV, the CX-60. It is the first of Mazda's Large Product group models, offering significantly enhanced driving pleasure and environmental and safety performance. This is also the first time the vehicle's full appearance has been made public.

Mazda CX-60 (European specification model)

Mazda plans to introduce four models from our Large Product group to the in-high-demand global SUV market by the end of 2023. With both existing and new addition models, Mazda aims to meet diverse market and customer needs with the aim to further grow our business and brand.

Having outstanding environmental and safety performance that meet the strict standards of modern society, the CX-60 is a two-row, mid-sized SUV that allows the driver to enjoy not only everyday driving but also long-distance drives on the expressway. Furthermore, the team at Mazda took on the challenge of taking Kodo-Soul of motion design to new heights, expressing toughness and sophistication in its form utilizing Japanese sense of design that values harmony with nature.

The CX-60 (European specification model) is equipped with e-Skyactiv PHEV, Mazda's first plug-in hybrid system featuring a 2.5-liter in-line four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor. Mazda dealerships in Europe started accepting pre-orders for the model on March 8 and sales are due to begin in summer 2022.

Mazda will begin production of the CX-60 at Hofu Plant No. 2 in Yamaguchi prefecture on March 11, 2022. The Japanese specification CX-60 is due to be introduced in early April.

Mazda aims to become a brand that creates strong bonds with customers by focusing on the pure essence of cars - the joy of driving - and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people's lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody's spirits.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mazda
Sectors: Automotive
