  • Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 15:06 HKT/SGT
Source: Eisai
Eisai Certified as the 2022 Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organization (White 500)

TOKYO, Mar 9, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been certified as the Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organization in the large enterprise category (White 500) by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi.

Under the Certified Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organization Recognition Program, the Nippon Kenko Kaigi examines large enterprises, small and medium enterprises and other organizations engaging in initiatives for overcoming health-related challenges in regional communities or for promoting health-conscious activities led by the Nippon Kenko Kaigi. It recognizes outstanding enterprises engaging in efforts for health and productivity management by evaluating from a business-management perspective based on following criteria: "management philosophy and policies", "organized frameworks", "systems and implementation of measures", and "evaluation and improvement". Eisai exceeded the average of its industry peers in all criteria, receiving particularly high scores for such as the "information disclosure and dissemination to other companies" (in the criteria of management philosophy and policies), "well adopted by employees" (in the criteria of organized frameworks), "lifestyle improvement" and "other measures*" (in the criteria of systems and implementation of measures). The program was launched in 2017, and this is the fourth time that Eisai was certified as a "White 500" company.

Eisai issued the "Eisai Health Declaration" in 2019, and has strategically implemented health management for employees from a management perspective.

Eisai will continue to promote its efforts toward practicing the health and productivity management and to further contribute to increasing the benefits of patients and their families.

Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides. Eisai calls this philosophy the "human health care (hhc)" philosophy, in one word.

Eisai regards its employees as an important stakeholder and asset for the realization of its hhc philosophy.

Eisai believes that its commitment to maintaining and improving the health of human resources is fundamental to develop highly engaged employees who are motivated to contribute voluntarily toward the realization of the hhc philosophy.

*Measures to address health issues specific to women and the elderly, long working hours, mental health, dependents of the company's employees, and prevention of infectious disease during COVID-19 pandemic.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Source: Eisai
