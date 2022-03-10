Thursday, 10 March 2022, 11:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Spritzer Berhad Spritzer Sends Bottled Water to Terengganu Flood Victims Company donates Spritzer Natural Mineral Water as part of efforts to aid those in need in the East Coast

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Mar 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer ("Spritzer" or the "Company") is aiding flood victims in Terengganu by ensuring that they have access to clean water for drinking purposes following flooding across the state after continuous rain.







Due to the continuous heavy rain in Peninsular Malaysia, it has been reported that flooding has occurred in all eight districts in Terengganu affecting more than 17,000 people at 87 relief centres.



The Company has arranged, with the help of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, to send Spritzer Natural Mineral Water to a centralised aid centre for flood victims located at the Hulu Terengganu Member of Parliament's office, as part of efforts to alleviate their suffering. Continuous rains across the state have affected thousands, who are being housed at relief centres.



Spritzer urges everyone to be careful of contamination from the flood waters and avoid all unknown sources of water. People are encouraged to boil water from taps used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth. Do not use discoloured water or water that have an odour and avoid contact with contaminated water on skin and eyes.





