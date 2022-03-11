Thursday, 10 March 2022, 22:44 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Trescon to Bring World's Most-elite Blockchain Event to Dubai to Decipher and Advance Blockchain & Crypto Economy Taking place on 23-24 March 2022, at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, the World Blockchain Summit will bring together some of the world's leading blockchain & FinTech thought leaders, crypto influencers, policymakers, key government delegates, HNIs and other curated investors to foster the crypto and blockchain community across the globe.

DUBAI, Mar 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 22nd global edition of World Blockchain Summit - Dubai, which is presented by Chingari powered by $GARI; co-hosted by Paysenger; powered by Bybit; and held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum - is all set to make its return to Dubai. With 60+ speakers, and 35+ sessions spread across two days, #TresconWBS will explore at great length the future of blockchain & crypto ecosystem.



In line with UAE Government's digital initiatives, the summit will feature presentations, use-cases and thought leadership sessions by global technology providers who will be showcasing their latest innovations during the two-day future-tech festival. The focus for this year's most-anticipated blockchain event will be on Blockchain, Crypto, NFT, DeFi, Metaverse ecosystems, and their wide-reaching effect on commerce, culture, and communities.



"We at Chingari are thrilled to be a part of the most notable blockchain event of the world (WBS), and are looking forward to meeting and discussing the future of blockchain and its advantages with the industry stalwarts. This will be the best platform to interact with the industry experts and announce the developments related to NFT and GARI marketplace by Chingari. The whole blockchain/ NFT ecosystem is very appealing and we are excited to be a part of it," commented Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App.



"Paysenger is happy to partner with one of the world's leading blockchain conferences, hoping this is only the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership," stated Stanislav Novikov, CEO of Paysenger. He further added, "At WBS, we will present some of the latest communication trends, introducing the new ethic of communication that appears at the junction of the attention economy and blockchain. We will also talk about the way our EGO token can solve some of the most pressing communication problems."



Joining in this revolution of making relationships between financial services & blockchain + cryptocurrencies more meaningful, the expert speakers taking the center stage include:

- Frederik Gregaard, CEO, Cardano Foundation

- Faryar Shirzad, Chief Policy Officer, Coinbase

- Alex Mashinsky, Founder and CEO, Celsius Network

- Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Center

- Constantin-Claudiu Minea, Co-Founder & CEO, SeedOn

- Austin Alexander, VP, Kraken Digital Asset Exchange

- Prof. Dr. Isabell M. Welpe, Chair for Strategy and Organization, Technical University of Munich

- Christian Kranicke, Founding Partner, Blufolio

- Sumit Ghosh, Co-Founder & CEO, Chingari App, to name a few



Furqan Rassul, the CEO of Elite Partner Investment LLC, under the leadership of its chairman, HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum, will provide companies with unrivaled access to the region's most prestigious, influential and well-connected decision makers in the private and public space, to achieve sustainable growth and scalability.



"World Blockchain Summit in Dubai is an excellent initiative to showcase Blockchain's potential to revolutionize the efficiency and efficacy of every industry imaginable on a global scale," stated Furqan Rassul, CEO of Elite Partner Investment.



"I am happy to say that we have been able to (once again!) solidify our position as one of the most go-to blockchain & crypto events in UAE. We are looking forward to providing a platform where the world looks upon us as the event that defines, describes and forecasts financial revolution," said Mohammed Saleem, CEO of World Blockchain Summit.



"WBS is back in Dubai; which brings an exclusive opportunity for companies in this space to network with global blockchain influencers, handpicked investors and many more," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The summit also features Startup World Cup, on 22 March 2022, a pitch competition by Pegasus Tech Ventures, for businesses from across the world that are preparing to launch their business or are already established and want to expand to the UAE. The winner will fly to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 for a chance to win $1,000,000 investment prize.



The pitch competition will be followed by the Investor Gala Dinner; which will provide a major boost to startups looking to raise funds by leveraging the Trescon Investor Connect (TIC) program. TIC has a prime responsibility to gather a pool of investors, HNIs, family-owned business houses (FOBs) and VC firms looking to invest in emerging technologies, and forging partnerships with key stakeholders responsible for curating these ecosystems.



World Blockchain Summit - Dubai 2022 is officially sponsored by:

- Presenting sponsor - Chingari Powered by $GARI

- Co-host Sponsor - Paysenger Inc.

- Powered by - Bybit

- Lead sponsor - Fasttoken

- Diamond Sponsor - Unicoin

- Platinum sponsors - Luni, DFG, Consensys, Citadel.One and Decentralised Investment Group

- Strategic sponsor - EarthFund

- Gold sponsors - IoTex; BitMEX; Coincover; Ezil; BitOasis; Empiretoken.world, Limoverse.io and Fellaz

- Silver sponsors - SeedOn; The Joint Data & Cloud Services, Instaraise, Concordium, FinXP Ltd., iMe Lab, Katana Inu, CoinFLEX, Vyfinance, Funganomics and XT.COM

- Bronze sponsors - Finvault Exchange, Nexo, Amber Global Limited, Blatform, Revolve Games, Decentology; The Cloud City Metaverse; and Fanadise

- Badge sponsor - BitMEX

- Ecosystem partner - ECOX

- Pen sponsor - Day Of Defeat

- Lanyard sponsor - Bybit

- Official Media Partner - CoinQuora

- Official Arabic Broadcaster - CNBC

- Lunch Sponsor - Panorama Finance

- Investor Gala Dinner Sponsor - Divi Project

- Coffee Break Sponsor - Constellation Network

- After Party Sponsor - Nicco Global

- Pitch partners - Artessere, The Meta Game Hub, Ethernity, Etheronic, Blockstar Holding, Iomob, Album and Profit Center LTD Kft

- Exhibitors - SDLC Corp, Stake2earn, Listing.Help, Threefold, Unifarm, Peratera, Amaze World, BlockchainX and Rakuza NFT

- Robot sponsor - BlockAura



For more information about WBS Dubai, visit World Blockchain Summit - Dubai, https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/blockchain/dubai/.



About World Blockchain Summit



World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that takes place in 16+ destinations across the world. It connects global blockchain gurus and technology players in this space including emerging startups - with regional businesses, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain developers.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon specialises in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



