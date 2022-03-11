|
|
|
|
TOKYO, Mar 11, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK) (TOKYO: 4004) announces that it has corrected an error in the cash flows information of its Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
1. Reason for correction
We found an error in the description about cash flows in 2021, which is on page 9 of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
2. Correction details
The number subject to this correction is the one underlined below.
(Before correction)
(2) Cash flows in 2021
Net cash provided by operating activities increased 5,997 million yen from the previous year, to the proceeds of 115,283 million yen, due partly to an increase in profit before income taxes. Net cash used in investing activities decreased 958,653 million yen, to the proceeds of 28,606 million yen, due partly to the proceeds of 83,915 million yen resulting from the transfer of businesses, despite the effect of expenditure of 892,030 million yen in the previous year resulting from acquisition of shares in a subsidiary accompanying an expansion of the bounds of consolidation.
(After correction)
(2) Cash flows in 2021
Net cash provided by operating activities increased 5,997 million yen from the previous year, to the proceeds of 115,283 million yen, due partly to an increase in profit before income taxes. Net cash used in investing activities decreased 958,653 million yen, to the proceeds of 28,606 million yen, due partly to the proceeds of 83,915 million yen resulting from the transfer of businesses, despite the effect of expenditure of 890,230 million yen in the previous year resulting from acquisition of shares in a subsidiary accompanying an expansion of the bounds of consolidation.
Press release: www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/news/2022/20220311_sdknewsrelease_e.pdf
About Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.
For further information, contact:
Showa Denko K.K., IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Sectors: Chemicals
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|Showa Denko K.K.
|Mar 9, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Decides Firm Name of the Newly Integrated Company
|Mar 9, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Group Starts to Consider Transformation into Holding Company Structure
|Feb 14, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
|
SDK Announces 2021 Consolidated Financial Results
|Feb 14, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
|
SDK to Revise Amount of Director Compensation (in Money) Following Revision of Director Compensation Scheme and to Partially Revise Performance-Linked Stock Compensation Scheme
|Feb 10, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Accelerates Search for Optimal Formulation of Semiconductor Materials with Quantum Computing Technology
|Feb 10, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Accelerates Search for Optimal Formulation of Semiconductor Materials with Quantum Computing Technology
|Feb 9, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Revises Forecast of Consolidated Performance
|Jan 4, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
|
New Year Message from Hidehito Takahashi, Showa Denko President and CEO
|Dec 27, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
|
SDK Decides to Choose and Apply to be Listed into TSE Prime Market
|Dec 10, 2021 12:30 HKT/SGT
|
Showa Denko Develops HD Media for MAS-MAMR Technology
|More news >>