  • Friday, March 11, 2022
Friday, 11 March 2022, 16:06 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO, NTT Com, NTT Network Service Systems Laboratories and NTT Network Innovation Center Achieve Japan's First ETSI ZSM-based End-to-End Orchestration of 5G Network Slicing

TOKYO, Mar 11, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it collaborated with NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), NTT Network Service Systems Laboratories (NS Labs) and NTT Network Innovation Center (NIC) to successfully test end-to-end orchestration (E2EO) technology based on the Zero Touch Network and Service Management (ZSM) specification of ETSI, a European standardization organization. This first successful deployment of the technology by Japanese telecom operators is expected to clarify the degree of fulfillment of ZSM-specified management services and information models and thereby firm up technical requirements for commercial operation.

E2EO technology automates 5G network slicing to enable multiple networks to operate on common infrastructure. In the recent demonstration, which is being conducted from November 2021 to March 2022, a 5G mobile network built on a testbed incorporating NTT Com, NS Labs and NIC technologies has been automatically sliced with E2EO technology into multiple networks suitable for each application.

Once fully established, interface specifications for transport-network, core-network and data-network control domains will enable the automatic creation and deletion of 5G network slices. This will also enable service quality to be monitored so that processing capacity can be expanded whenever degraded quality is detected in any slice.


