  • Friday, March 11, 2022
Friday, 11 March 2022, 17:30 HKT/SGT
NTT Group to Donate US $2.5 Million for Humanitarian Aid in Ukraine and Neighboring Countries

TOKYO, Mar 11, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - The NTT Group(1) announces to plan to donate US $2.5 million to support humanitarian aid for Ukraine and neighboring countries where citizens are fleeing.

Through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other organizations, this donation will be utilized to provide urgent support to protect the lives and safety of citizen in Ukraine and neighboring countries, including the establishment of evacuation centers, distribution of relief goods, and psychological care for children.

In addition, the NTT Group is making international calls to Ukraine free of charge and is accepting donations from customers to support humanitarian crisis response and relief efforts in Ukraine.

NTT Group hopes that this emergency will be resolved as soon as possible and peace in Ukraine and the world will be restored.

(1) NTT Corporation, NTT EAST Corporation, NTT WEST Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, INC., NTT COMWARE Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, NTT Urban Solutions, Inc., NTT Finance Corporation, NTT Ltd.


