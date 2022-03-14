Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: La Finance LTD
lala DeFi Launches High Yield Multiple Staking Pools

London, UK, Mar 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - la2.finance (lala DeFi), a blockchain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) project, has officially launched its DeFi staking protocol, adding farming, staking, and liquidity providing functions in the near future for users thus allowing them to earn lucrative APY against their holdings. With the launch of the staking protocol, lala DeFi allows users of all levels of experience, whether a beginner or a veteran user, to get an advantage out of their cryptocurrencies while staking, all without the hassle of trading themselves.

The lala DeFi Staking Protocol shares some basic concepts as Certified Deposit (CD), investors save their crypto-assets on the platform for a certain length of time, in exchange for high-yielding defined returns. This is a less volatile alternative for the average investors to approach cryptocurrency and makes it another income stream, just like how they do with conventional CDs (certified deposits).

What makes la2 Staking stand out is that it offers approximately 25-50% APY or even more, which conventional investments will find hard to match.

lala Pools

lala offers a variety of staking pools, with varying APY. It offers a staking protocol where users can stake into a particular pool of choice, which differs by the staking length and APYs. There are 4 main categories to choose from i.e. Child's Play, Safe Zone, Great Shark, and Giant Whale, each with varying risk and return margins.

With the Child's play investment option, users will be placing their tokens in a 1-year staking duration with an average yield of 25% APY. An option that's best catered towards new crypto users, to "test the waters".

While child's play offers a 1-year staking duration, the safe zone offers a 2-year staking duration with an average of 30% APY. The safe zone option targets investors who are used to traditional long-term investing, CDs, bonds, and equities.

Crypto Shark offers a 3-year staking duration with an average of 35% APY. This would be better suited for most veterans crypto users who are more used to the concept of hodling and are comfortable with not selling their cryptos regardless of market conditions.

The last category offers 4 years staking option with a massive average of 50% APY. This investment option is best suited for long-term investors who have no intention of selling their assets within the staked length. This will allow these investors to reap massive returns based on their hodling power.

Offering Stable Growth

The la2 Finance platform adopts an Early End Stake penalty for the stakers who end their staking contract prematurely. This discourages stakers from early termination. Additionally, by staking with la2.finance via lala Pools you will also be able to extract value of up to 50% APY and above all from your stakes without the risk of stagnant growth of the stablecoins and risk trading at a possible massive loss.

About la2.Finance

lala is a decentralized finance platform that allows beginner or veteran investors to gain lucrative APY without the hassle of investing or trading by themselves. The team behind la2 consists of technical experts who previously worked for large Internet enterprises with rich experience in blockchain development, senior research analysts who are deeply engaged in multiple blockchain projects, and have an in-depth understanding of the DeFi ecosystem, HODLers, and early investors of BTC and ETH. To learn more about la2.Finance, please visit: https://www.la2.finance. For the latest news and updates regarding lala DeFi, check out our lala Twitter at https://twitter.com/la2_finance. Additionally, you may also join our lala community over at https://t.me/la2finance.

Media Contact
Company: La Finance LTD
Contact: James Lobo
Email: support@la2.finance
Website: https://www.la2.finance/

SOURCE: La Finance LTD




Topic: Press release summary
Source: La Finance LTD

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
lala DeFi Launches High Yield Multiple Staking Pools  
Mar 15, 2022 00:00 HKT/SGT
Zam.io Announces Pre-Sale of TrillioHeirs First NFT Collection  
Mar 14, 2022 21:50 HKT/SGT
Alium Finance Announces a Competition for Traders with a Total Prize of 2000 USDT  
Mar 14, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
IND Application for SinoMab's First-in-Class Asthma Therapeutic Product SM17 Approved by FDA  
Mar 14, 2022 20:32 HKT/SGT
Jacobson Pharma's Chairman Uplifts Shareholding to Above 60%   
Mar 14, 2022 19:58 HKT/SGT
Broad Homes - diversified products to help green and low-carbon development of urban and rural construction  
Mar 14, 2022 18:48 HKT/SGT
FILMART Online and new EntertainmentPulse open today  
Mar 14, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Relaunches the Highly Recommended Offshore Wind Online Training  
Mar 14, 2022 14:08 HKT/SGT
ATAC and Toyota Establish New Initiative to Support the Social Implementation of Innovative Technologies Begin Collaborations with Universities  
Monday, March 14, 2022 12:48:00 PM
Stay Ahead in LNG Business with Infocus International   
Mar 14, 2022 10:39 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BuildTech Asia 2022
15  -  17   March
Singapore
WBS Dubai
23  -  24   March
Dubai
2nd Future Hospital
29  -  30   March
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Seamless Indonesia 2022
30  -  31   March
Virtual
BYTES'22
12  -  13   April
Virtual
Asia Climate Forum
18  -  20   April
MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE
EDUtech International Schools Summit 2021
28   April
Virtual
Asia Pacific Rail 2022
11  -  12   May
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Seamless Australia 2022
18  -  19   May
Virtual
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       