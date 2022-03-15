Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 08:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation, Kaluza, and Miraiz to Launch Initiative for Decarbonising Mobility in Japan

TOKYO, Mar 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation, Kaluza Ltd. and Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co. has started a smart charging trial for electric vehicles (EVs) in order to accelerate the development of decarbonisation-focused services for the mobility sector.

Kaluza's platform is being deployed to optimise when EVs charge at users' homes so they store cheap and green energy, helping to reduce energy costs for society as a whole while providing a rewarding charging experience for customers. Through the deployment, Kaluza will demonstrate the effectiveness of its technology and benefits of this type of service in the Japanese market.

Based on the results obtained from this trial, the three companies will continue to develop smart services for electric vehicles, helping increase adoption and powering progress towards a decarbonised society.

Kaluza works with a number of leading automotive and energy companies in the UK including OVO Energy, the country's third largest energy supplier. Kaluza's platform uses AI to optimise the charging of a variety of distributed energy resources, including electric vehicles, to help customers reduce their energy costs, expand the use of renewable energy, and reduce congestion on power transmission and distribution networks, thereby contributing to the creation of a decarbonised society. Kaluza is also partnering with Mitsubishi Corporation to develop new services for electric vehicle drivers in Japan.

Yasuhiko Okabe, COO of Mitsubishi Corporation's Utility Retail division, commented:
"In line with our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and energy transformation investment guidelines set out in October 2021, and as a business involved a diverse array of business including resources and energy, we are committed to fulfilling our responsibility to ensure a stable supply of energy while balancing the common global challenge of achieving a carbon-neutral society. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Miraiz and other electric retailers and automakers who support our alliance with Kaluza to provide solutions for the electric vehicles of the future."

Scott Neuman, CEO of Kaluza commented:
"This new initiative enables energy, transport and advanced software to come together and deliver low-carbon solutions centred around the customer. We are delighted to deploy our smart charging technology in Japan with Mitsubishi Corporation and Mir aiz, and look forward to pioneering new propositions together with a range of auto manufacturers."

Taro Usui, Manager of Service Platform Development Dept. of Miraiz commented: "In line with the 'Zero Emissions Challenge 2050' announced by the Chubu Electric Power Group on March 23, 2021, we will continue to develop energy management services and other services to support electrification and reduce CO2 emissions.

Inquiry Recipient:
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171
Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
Mar 4, 2022 14:37 HKT/SGT
Bosch, Mitsubishi Corporation and BPSE Team Up to Empower Electrification of Commercial Operating Fleet by Providing Battery Insight
Feb 21, 2022 17:13 HKT/SGT
Agreement Signed to Promote Development of "Smart City Yatsushiro" MC, HomeServe Japan
Feb 14, 2022 13:17 HKT/SGT
MC Awarded Integrated Railway Systems and Trackwork Contract for Metro Manila Subway Project in the Philippines
Dec 13, 2021 14:14 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and Lawson to Supply Lawson Stores with Renewable Energy Through Off-site PPA
Dec 10, 2021 14:00 HKT/SGT
MC JV Launches PoC Autonomous-Driving Pilot Project in Jakarta's BSD City
Nov 26, 2021 14:01 HKT/SGT
Tokyo Gas, MC to Explore Feasibility of International Synthetic Methane Supply Chain for Carbon Neutrality
Nov 24, 2021 11:27 HKT/SGT
Smart-City Driverless-Vehicle Pilot Project to Enhance Mobility and Healthcare in Kamakura & Fujisawa Areas
Nov 9, 2021 16:08 HKT/SGT
MC and Kinki Sharyo Sign Contract with Egyptian Government for Rolling Stock Deliveries for Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4
Oct 29, 2021 10:40 HKT/SGT
MC and Hokuden to form Hydro Power Alliance in Hokkaido's Donan Region
Oct 18, 2021 15:09 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Releases Roadmap to a Carbon Neutral Society
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       