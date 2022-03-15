Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 12:03 HKT/SGT
Eisai: Economic Arrangements of Amendment to Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Collaboration Agreement with Biogen

TOKYO, Mar 15, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced the following economic arrangements agreed in the amendment to Alzheimer's disease collaboration agreement with Biogen Inc. separately announced today. Effective as of January 1, 2023, Eisai will receive a tiered royalty on net sales of ADUHELM rather than sharing global profits and losses. The details of the royalty rates are shown in the table below.


Economic arrangements for 2022 will remain materially unchanged with Eisai's share of ADUHELM expenses capped at $335 million for the costs related to development, commercialization and manufacturing for the period from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

In regards to Eisai's financials, no revision will be made at this time to the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. If Eisai determines that revisions are necessary based on changes including business environment, Eisai will make an announcement as soon as possible.

*ADUHELM is a registered trademark of Biogen Inc.

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

